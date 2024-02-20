20 February 2024

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC

(“the “Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together ‘PDMRs/PCA)

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms are below.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)



a)



Name







Justin Ward 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







PDMR

Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)



LEI







213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted







a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument











Identification code



Ordinary Shares











ISIN: GB00B02WHS05



b)



Nature of the transaction







Allotment of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) £0.4458p 1,523 d)



Aggregated information











- Aggregated volume







- Price











1,523 Ordinary Shares in aggregate







£678.95 e)



Date of the transaction







15 February 2024 f)



Place of the transaction







London Stock Exchange





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)



a)



Name







Mrs E Ward 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)



LEI







213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted







a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument











Identification code



Ordinary Shares











ISIN: GB00B02WHS05



b)



Nature of the transaction







Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) £0.4458p 594 d)



Aggregated information











- Aggregated volume







- Price











594 Ordinary Shares in aggregate







£264.81 e)



Date of the transaction







15 February 2024 f)



Place of the transaction







London Stock Exchange





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)



a)



Name







Oliver Bedford 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







PDMR

Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)



LEI







213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted







a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument











Identification code



Ordinary Shares











ISIN: GB00B02WHS05



b)



Nature of the transaction







Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) £0.4458p 5,425 d)



Aggregated information











- Aggregated volume







- Price











5,425 Ordinary shares in aggregate







£2,418.47 e)



Date of the transaction







15 February 2024 f)



Place of the transaction







London Stock Exchange





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)



a)



Name







Angela Henderson 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







PDMR

Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)



LEI







213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted







a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument











Identification code



Ordinary Shares











ISIN: GB00B02WHS05



b)



Nature of the transaction







Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) £0.4458p 277 d)



Aggregated information











- Aggregated volume







- Price











277 Ordinary shares in aggregate







£123.49 e)



Date of the transaction







15 February 2024 f)



Place of the transaction







London Stock Exchange

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Uloma Adighibe HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31