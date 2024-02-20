Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results; Introduces Full Year 2024 Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Total revenue increased 5% over prior year to $77.7 million

Net income increased 77% over prior year to $8.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 27% over prior year to $15.4 million

Retired $16.8 million revolving line of credit and completed final $5.6 million earnout payment

Welcomed Vindell Washington, M.D. to Board of Directors



Full Year 2023 Highlights:

Treated over 77,000 patients

Total revenue increased 11% over prior year to $274.4 million

Net income increased 260% over prior year to $28.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 62% over prior year to $29.7 million

Generated $35.9 million of cashflow from operations, a $30.6 million increase over prior year

Accounts receivable, current and non-current, declined $23.8 million

Introduced Entre Plus and Flexitouch ComfortEase upper extremity garments



“2023 proved to be a year of significant progress for Tactile. We restored our lymphedema therapies to double-digit growth, introduced new products and demonstrated leverage in sales and marketing. We also grew total revenue over 11%, delivered record profitability and significantly strengthened our balance sheet,” said Dan Reuvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “Our results clearly reflected the hard work throughout the company in 2023.”

Mr. Reuvers continued, “In 2024, we will continue investing to serve more patients, leverage technology solutions and improve our customer experience. We remain focused on delivering double-digit revenue growth, expanding operating margins and generating solid free cashflow as we seek to extend our leadership position in the treatment of patients with underserved chronic conditions.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $3.8 million, or 5.1%, to $77.7 million, compared to $73.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $3.7 million, or 5.6%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.6%, in sales of the airway clearance product line compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $3.9 million, or 7.5%, to $56.0 million, compared to $52.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 72.1% of revenue, compared to 70.5% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.5% of revenue, compared to 71.2% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $44.2 million, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating income was $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.7 million, compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Other expense was $36,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $950,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense was $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $8.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $8.9 million, compared to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 23.8 million and 20.3 million for the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, increased $27.6 million, or 11.2%, to $274.4 million, compared to $246.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in revenue was attributable to an increase of $29.5 million, or 13.9%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line, partially offset by a decrease of $1.8 million, or 5.3%, in sales of the airway clearance product line.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $28.5 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $17.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $29.5 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share were 23.2 million and 20.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.7 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $18.3 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $61.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $29.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $21.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $49.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2022.

2024 Financial Outlook

The Company expects full year 2024 total revenue in the range of $300.0 million to $305.0 million, representing growth of approximately 9% to 11% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $274.4 million in 2023.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 20, 2024, to discuss the results of the quarter and fiscal year with a question-and-answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13744163. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13744163. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “confident,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “project,” “goals,” “look forward,” “poised,” “designed,” “plan,” “return,” “focused,” “prospects” or “remain” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company’s control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, the impacts of inflation, rising interest rates or a recession; the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity to pursue its business objectives; the Company’s ability to obtain reimbursement from third-party payers for its products; adverse economic conditions or intense competition; price increases for supplies and components; wage and component price inflation; loss of a key supplier; entry of new competitors and products; compliance with and changes in federal, state and local government regulation; loss or retirement of key executives, including prior to identifying a successor; technological obsolescence of the Company’s products; technical problems with the Company’s research and products; the Company’s ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions; the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions and related businesses; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; or the inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss), which differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net income or loss, plus interest expense, net, or less interest income, net, less income tax benefit or plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus stock-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges and inventory write-offs, plus or minus the change in fair value of earn-out, plus litigation defense costs and plus executive transition costs. Non-GAAP gross profit in this release represents gross profit plus non-cash intangible amortization expense and inventory write-offs. Non-GAAP gross margin in this release represents non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in this release represents operating income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, inventory write-offs, change in fair value of earn-out, litigation defense costs and executive transition expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, inventory write-offs, change in fair value of earn-out, litigation defense costs and executive transition expenses, and adjusted for the income tax effect on reconciling items. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Management uses these measures principally as measures of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as supplemental information and because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance metric in the Company’s compensation program.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, their respective GAAP financial measures, as measures of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets At December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,033 $ 21,929 Accounts receivable 43,173 54,826 Net investment in leases 14,195 16,130 Inventories 22,527 23,124 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,366 3,754 Total current assets 145,294 119,763 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 6,195 6,077 Right of use operating lease assets 19,128 21,322 Intangible assets, net 46,724 50,375 Goodwill 31,063 31,063 Accounts receivable, non-current 10,936 23,061 Deferred income taxes 19,378 — Other non-current assets 2,720 3,335 Total non-current assets 136,144 135,233 Total assets $ 281,438 $ 254,996 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,659 $ 9,984 Note payable 2,956 2,968 Earn-out, current — 13,050 Accrued payroll and related taxes 16,789 17,100 Accrued expenses 5,904 9,240 Income taxes payable 1,467 2,336 Operating lease liabilities 2,807 2,500 Other current liabilities 4,475 7,152 Total current liabilities 41,057 64,330 Non-current liabilities Revolving line of credit, non-current — 24,916 Note payable, non-current 26,176 20,979 Accrued warranty reserve, non-current 1,681 2,207 Income taxes payable, non-current 446 298 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 18,436 20,866 Total non-current liabilities 46,739 69,266 Total liabilities 87,796 133,596 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 23,600,584 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023; 20,252,677 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 24 20 Additional paid-in capital 174,724 131,001 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 18,894 (9,621 ) Total stockholders’ equity 193,642 121,400 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 281,438 $ 254,996





Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Sales revenue $ 67,407 $ 63,365 $ 239,493 $ 211,345 Rental revenue 10,245 10,535 34,930 35,440 Total revenue 77,652 73,900 274,423 246,785 Cost of revenue Cost of sales revenue 18,190 18,253 66,713 59,619 Cost of rental revenue 3,455 3,550 12,577 11,190 Total cost of revenue 21,645 21,803 79,290 70,809 Gross profit Gross profit - sales revenue 49,217 45,112 172,780 151,726 Gross profit - rental revenue 6,790 6,985 22,353 24,250 Gross profit 56,007 52,097 195,133 175,976 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 26,581 27,083 107,119 106,418 Research and development 1,793 2,139 7,823 7,088 Reimbursement, general and administrative 15,200 13,427 62,074 60,796 Intangible asset amortization and earn-out 633 1,598 76 14,432 Total operating expenses 44,207 44,247 177,092 188,734 Income (loss) from operations 11,800 7,850 18,041 (12,758 ) Other expense (36 ) (950 ) (2,271 ) (2,715 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 11,764 6,900 15,770 (15,473 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,562 2,279 (12,745 ) 2,393 Net income (loss) $ 8,202 $ 4,621 $ 28,515 $ (17,866 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.23 $ 1.24 $ (0.89 ) Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.23 $ 1.23 $ (0.89 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per common share Basic 23,551,388 20,204,479 22,925,497 20,067,969 Diluted 23,771,490 20,293,825 23,176,169 20,067,969





Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 28,515 $ (17,866 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,539 6,268 Deferred income taxes (19,378 ) (32 ) Stock-based compensation expense 7,547 9,600 Loss on disposal of property and equipment and intangibles 3 20 Change in fair value of earn-out liability (2,475 ) 11,850 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable 11,653 (5,348 ) Net investment in leases 1,935 (3,648 ) Inventories 597 (3,907 ) Income taxes (721 ) 2,270 Prepaid expenses and other assets 72 (950 ) Right of use operating lease assets 71 168 Accounts receivable, non-current 12,125 (10,214 ) Accounts payable (3,853 ) 4,961 Accrued payroll and related taxes (311 ) 4,961 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,464 ) 7,076 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,855 5,209 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,324 ) (1,780 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 11 Intangible assets expenditures (157 ) (140 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,481 ) (1,909 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of note payable 8,250 — Payments on earn-out (10,575 ) (5,000 ) Payments on note payable (3,000 ) (6,000 ) Payments on revolving line of credit (25,000 ) — Payments of deferred debt issuance costs (125 ) (39 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 14 153 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the employee stock purchase plan 1,541 1,286 Proceeds from issuance of common stock at market 34,625 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,730 (9,600 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 39,104 (6,300 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 21,929 28,229 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 61,033 $ 21,929 Supplemental cash flow disclosure Cash paid for interest $ 4,560 $ 2,186 Cash paid for taxes $ 5,815 $ 44 Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 528 $ 38

The following table summarizes revenue by product line for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Lymphedema products $ 69,464 $ 65,764 $ 241,721 $ 212,266 Airway clearance products 8,188 8,136 32,702 34,519 Total $ 77,652 $ 73,900 $ 274,423 $ 246,785 Percentage of total revenue Lymphedema products 89 % 89 % 88 % 86 % Airway clearance products 11 % 11 % 12 % 14 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP gross profit and margin:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 77,652 $ 73,900 $ 274,423 $ 246,785 Gross profit, as reported $ 56,007 $ 52,097 $ 195,133 $ 175,976 Gross margin, as reported 72.1 % 70.5 % 71.1 % 71.3 % Reconciling items: Non-cash intangible amortization expense $ 312 $ 314 $ 1,257 $ 1,247 Inventory write-offs — 215 — 215 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 56,319 $ 52,626 $ 196,390 $ 177,438 Non-GAAP gross margin 72.5 % 71.2 % 71.6 % 71.9 %

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 11,800 $ 7,850 $ 18,041 $ (12,758 ) Reconciling items: Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit $ 312 $ 314 $ 1,257 $ 1,247 Inventory write-offs — 215 — 215 Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses 632 646 2,551 2,582 Change in fair value of earn-out — 952 (2,475 ) 11,850 Litigation defense costs — (447 ) — 2,830 Executive transition expenses — (10 ) — 280 Non-GAAP operating income: $ 12,744 $ 9,520 $ 19,374 $ 6,246 Non-GAAP operating margin 16.4 % 12.9 % 7.1 % 2.5 %

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss):

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 8,202 $ 4,621 $ 28,515 $ (17,866 ) Reconciling items: Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit $ 312 $ 314 $ 1,257 $ 1,247 Inventory write-offs — 215 — 215 Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses 632 646 2,551 2,582 Change in fair value of earn-out — 952 (2,475 ) 11,850 Litigation defense costs — (447 ) — 2,830 Executive transition expenses — (10 ) — 280 Income tax expense on reconciling items* (236 ) (418 ) (333 ) (4,751 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 8,910 $ 5,873 $ 29,515 $ (3,613 ) * The effect of income tax on the reconciling items is estimated using the Company's effective statutory tax rate.

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Increase Year Ended Increase December 31, (Decrease) December 31, (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % Net income (loss) $ 8,202 $ 4,621 $ 3,581 77 % $ 28,515 $ (17,866 ) $ 46,381 260% Interest expense, net 38 950 (912 ) (96 )% 2,273 2,728 (455 ) (17 )% Income tax (benefit) expense 3,562 2,279 1,283 56 % (12,745 ) 2,393 (15,138 ) N.M. Depreciation and amortization 1,624 1,597 27 2 % 6,539 6,267 272 4 % Stock-based compensation 1,950 1,919 31 2 % 7,547 9,600 (2,053 ) (21 )% Impairment charges and inventory write-offs — 215 (215 ) (100 )% — 215 (215 ) (100 )% Change in fair value of earn-out — 952 (952 ) (100 )% (2,475 ) 11,850 (14,325 ) (121 )% Litigation defense costs — (447 ) 447 (100 )% — 2,830 (2,830 ) (100 )% Executive transition costs — (10 ) 10 (100 )% — 280 (280 ) (100 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,376 $ 12,076 $ 3,300 27 % $ 29,654 $ 18,297 $ 11,357 62 %







