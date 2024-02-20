SoundThinking Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call Date and Announces Investor Day

Q4 and FY 2023 Conference Call Set for Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET



Investor Day Scheduled for Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York City

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SoundThinking management will host an investor day for institutional investors and sell-side analysts on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the Andaz 5th Avenue in New York, NY. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and end at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call Details

SoundThinking management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13744205

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.soundthinking.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 27, 2024.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13744205

Investor Day Details

SoundThinking CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart will be joined other senior executives across the organization to discuss the company’s vision, growth drivers, go-to-market strategy, SafetySmart™ platform, and financial model, followed by a live Q&A.

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Location: Andaz 5th Avenue (485 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10017)

A live video webcast of the event and slide presentation will be made available via the investor relations page of the company’s website. An archived replay will be available following the event at the same link.

In-person attendance is by invitation only. For those who would like to attend the event in-person, please contact SoundThinking’s IR team at SSTI@gateway-grp.com.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 250 customers and 2,000 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; and SafePointe®, a next-generation concealed weapons detection system. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gateway-grp.com