Eterna Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Peter Cicala, JD, to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ERNA) (“Eterna” or the “Company”), a life science company committed to realizing the potential of mRNA cell engineering to provide patients with transformational new medicines, today announced the appointment of Peter Cicala, JD, to its Board of Directors.



“Peter Cicala has deep experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, from start-ups to big pharma, and from bench to commercialization,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Eterna. “We are very pleased to have him join our Board to support value creation through the development of next-generation therapies using mRNA cell engineering.”

Mr. Cicala's professional expertise focuses on all aspects of pharmaceutical and biotechnology intellectual property and strategic management of proprietary technology and products. His most recent experience involves advising start-up and venture-backed biotechnology companies through all aspects of drug development and the protection of proprietary technologies, including long-range strategic planning and commercialization of therapeutics.

“I’m excited to join Eterna’s Board at such a pivotal and exciting time for the company,” said Mr. Cicala. “Eterna’s impressive technology and potential to revolutionize medicine through mRNA cell engineering is truly groundbreaking. I’m looking forward to working toward continued growth and success.”

Mr. Cicala has extensive experience in patent litigation, prosecution, product lifecycle management, R&D collaborations, M&A transactions, and joint ventures in the pharma/biotech industry, including small molecule, antibody and CAR-T products. Mr. Cicala has substantial experience with patent and regulatory litigation in most major pharmaceutical markets. Additionally, Mr. Cicala has over ten years of experience as a medicinal chemist and has worked on drug development programs for several major pharmaceutical companies and universities.

Mr. Cicala graduated from Seton Hall University School of Law and has a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

About Eterna Therapeutics Inc.

Eterna Therapeutics is a life science company committed to realizing the potential of mRNA cell engineering to provide patients with transformational new medicines. Eterna has in-licensed a portfolio of over 130 patents covering key mRNA cell engineering technologies, including technologies for mRNA cell reprogramming, mRNA gene editing, the NoveSlice™ and UltraSlice™ gene-editing proteins, and the ToRNAdo™ mRNA delivery system from Factor Bioscience. NoveSlice™, UltraSlice™, and ToRNAdo™ are trademarks of Factor Bioscience. For more information, please visit www.eternatx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not statements of historical fact and may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “will” or other similar words and the negatives of such words. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to: (i) the evolution of Eterna’s business model into a platform company focused on mRNA, induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell and gene editing technologies; (ii) Eterna’s ability to successfully, cost-effectively and efficiently develop its technology and products; (iii) Eterna’s ability to successfully commence clinical trials of any products on a timely basis or at all; (iv) Eterna’s ability to successfully fund and manage the growth of its development activities; and (v) Eterna’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals of its products for commercialization. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this communication speak only as of the date on which they were made, and Eterna does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. Factors that may cause Eterna’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements contained in this press release are more fully disclosed in Eterna’s periodic public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in Eterna’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as under similar headings in Eterna’s subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

