CISO GLOBAL RECEIVES VALUATION OF MORE THAN $50 MILLION FOR INITIAL SUITE OF IP SOLUTIONS

AI-Powered Security Solutions Offer Proactive and Enhanced Cybersecurity Effectiveness

Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global, Inc . (NASDAQCM: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, announces the independent valuation of its initial IP Solutions Portfolio by a global leader in valuation, corporate finance, and restructuring. This valuation includes four IP solutions – Skanda7 Breach Assessment Tool, CISO Edge Cloud Security Platform, CHECKLIGHT® Endpoint Security Monitoring, and DISC VPN. The new offerings are representative of the company’s push into delivering software-first solutions.

Each provides proactive protection, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Neural Nets and the latest generation of algorithms, including:

Skanda7 Breach Assessment Tool – A next-generation, analysis tool that applies AI-based automation and machine learning (ML) technologies, which looks beyond vulnerabilities identified by most other technology to deliver continuous security assessments.

CISO Edge Cloud Security Platform – A cloud-first security solution designed to protect users from untrusted and malicious online threats. CISO Edge uses advanced AI deep learning as well as artificial neural networks to provide advanced threat detection and monitoring.

CHECKLIGHT ® Endpoint Security Monitoring – A powerful, proactive security monitoring software that detects potential threats to networks and provides advance alerts so attacks can’t take hold. Relying on the same cybersecurity software engine used by several federal agencies, it identifies unauthorized processes associated with fraudulent phishing attacks, hacking, imposter scams, malware, ransomware, and viruses.

DISC VPN – A token exchange-protected remote access solution that replaces traditional VPN connections with enhanced security and access verification.

“This valuation is representative of our commitment to our clients, is unparalleled, and we continue to innovate by delivering high value, software-first solutions based on AI, ML and advanced algorithms,” said David Jemmett, CEO of CISO Global. “By leveraging the latest technology advances coupled with our threat intel team, we are providing unique and actionable intelligence to our clients. These solutions are now being deployed and are strengthening the security posture of our clients. CISO Global will continue to disrupt the status quo by delivering new IP already in development.”

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQCM: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a Top #25 Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance Services Provider that is delivering innovative solutions through its newly developed AI and ML-powered product portfolio. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit CISO Global on LinkedIn , X or at www.ciso.inc.

