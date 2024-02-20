Marble Slab Creamery Debuts Dark Chocolate Cookies ‘N Cream Ice Cream and Ice Cream Cake made with OREO® Cookies

Homemade Ice Cream Chain Unveils Extra Chocolatey Take on Classic Flavor

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Slab Creamery , the imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc. that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, today announces the premiere of its newest flavor, Dark Chocolate Cookies ‘N Cream made with OREO® Cookies! Available as an Ice Cream and Ice Cream Cake through April 14 at participating locations, the new offering is a richer, more chocolate-filled version of the beloved classic Cookies ‘N Cream made with OREO® Cookies.

The new Ice Cream flavor starts with a Dark Chocolate Ice Cream base mixed with OREO® Cookies, and an extra serving of creamy OREO® cookie center. Similarly, the Dark Chocolate Cookies ‘N Cream Ice Cream Cake is a chocolatey twist on Marble Slab’s classic Cookies ‘N Cream Ice Cream Cake, featuring chocolate cake with the Dark Chocolate Cookies ‘N Cream Ice Cream made with OREO® Cookies, covered in chocolate icing and topped with even more OREO® Cookie pieces.

“We continue to double down on our strong relationships with strategic partners like Mondelez and OREO,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Marble Slab Creamery. “Over the last several years, we have dreamed up many fun combinations with the OREO team—from new flavors to unique spins on popular flavors. No matter what the twist is, these collaborative offerings always hit the spot with our fans. We expect this rich chocolatey flavor to be nothing short of this.”

For more than 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the Ice Cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite Ice Cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited Mix-In philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com .

About OREO ® Cookie

OREO® is the world’s favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates , Twitter @OREO or on Instagram @OREO .