Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

February 20, 2024

On February 13, 2024, Shell plc (the “Company”) was informed by Jane Holl Lute, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), that following her share purchase on February 11, 2022, her broker allocated her shareholding for a Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (“Scheme”). Shares were subsequently purchased on the payment of each dividend since February 11, 2022, pursuant to the Scheme, without any active involvement by Mrs Lute at the time of those purchases. Mrs Lute recognises the need for vigilance on these matters and to remove the need to notify small trades of this nature going forward, Mrs Lute has removed her shareholding from this Scheme. The transactions provided below outline the shares purchased under this Scheme whilst Mrs Lute was a participant.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Jane
Last Name(s)Holl Lute
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-executive Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentAmerican Depository Shares (SHEL) (1 ADS is equal to 2 ordinary shares)
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionsPurchase of shares
CurrencyUSD
Price(Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
VolumeTotal 262 ADS (see breakdown below)
Total$15,241.48
Aggregated information:
Trade was undertaken on different dates as part of a Dividend Reinvestment Scheme.

 

 
Date of TransactionsVolumePriceTotal
29 March 202223 ADS$53.07$1,200.48
28 June 202232 ADS$53.14$1,713.31
21 September 202233 ADS$52.98$1,729.43
20 December 202231 ADS$56.19$1,745.75
28 March 202336 ADS$56.24$2,025.48
27 June 202334 ADS$59.93$2,046.19
19 September 202336 ADS$65.44$2,378.39
21 December 202337 ADS$65.57$2,402.45
Place of TransactionsNew York

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

