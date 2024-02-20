NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

February 20, 2024

On February 13, 2024, Shell plc (the “Company”) was informed by Jane Holl Lute, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), that following her share purchase on February 11, 2022, her broker allocated her shareholding for a Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (“Scheme”). Shares were subsequently purchased on the payment of each dividend since February 11, 2022, pursuant to the Scheme, without any active involvement by Mrs Lute at the time of those purchases. Mrs Lute recognises the need for vigilance on these matters and to remove the need to notify small trades of this nature going forward, Mrs Lute has removed her shareholding from this Scheme. The transactions provided below outline the shares purchased under this Scheme whilst Mrs Lute was a participant.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jane Last Name(s) Holl Lute 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument American Depository Shares (SHEL) (1 ADS is equal to 2 ordinary shares) Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transactions Purchase of shares Currency USD Price (Price for each trade provided in breakdown below) Volume Total 262 ADS (see breakdown below) Total $15,241.48 Aggregated information:

Trade was undertaken on different dates as part of a Dividend Reinvestment Scheme.







Date of Transactions Volume Price Total 29 March 2022 23 ADS $53.07 $1,200.48 28 June 2022 32 ADS $53.14 $1,713.31 21 September 2022 33 ADS $52.98 $1,729.43 20 December 2022 31 ADS $56.19 $1,745.75 28 March 2023 36 ADS $56.24 $2,025.48 27 June 2023 34 ADS $59.93 $2,046.19 19 September 2023 36 ADS $65.44 $2,378.39 21 December 2023 37 ADS $65.57 $2,402.45 Place of Transactions New York

