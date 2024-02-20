Press release

February 20, 2024

Gothenburg, Sweden

Subsidiaries in Sweden merge for increased efficiency and clarity towards the market

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) merges its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems and Hexatronic Fiberoptic, forming Hexatronic Sweden. The merger aligns with Hexatronic’s strategy to have a strong local fiber-to-the-home company in our selected markets. Through the merger, Hexatronic will offer a complete system offering, including training and support, to the Swedish market.



Over the past decade, Hexatronic has contributed to fibre deployment in Sweden through its subsidiaries Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems and Hexatronic Fiberoptic. With the merger, the group takes further steps to enhance clarity in customer relations, strengthen commercial capacity, and improve operational efficiency through a unified organization. The merger is planned to take place in the spring of 2024.



”The merger of our two Swedish businesses aligns with our ambition to always ensure effectiveness in how we approach the market. Through the merger, we enable a unified, strengthened, and more efficient organization, particularly commercially, along with a complete system offering, including training and field support,”, says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:30 pm CET on February 20, 2024. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

