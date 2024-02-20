Newly Published Cookbook Combines Mental and Physical Wellbeing For A Holistic Approach To A Healthy Lifestyle

Charleston, SC, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you ready to enter a world where every meal is a step towards a happier, healthier you? Look no further than the meals inside High Taste Level — the debut book of culinary master Morenikeji Ofo.

Healthy eating can feel like one more chore on top of a thousand other to-do list items. The meals need to be quick to make, taste great, and help you feel better about yourself. Who has the time? For the college student, the busy mom, and the tired professional, Morenikeji Ofo is here to share that transforming your life can start with food — and it won’t take a culinary degree or your entire Saturday.

“Over time I have been able to find, create, and perfect some staple dishes that are made from a not-so-traditional concept,” said the author. “The purpose of this book was made to inspire readers to create new culinary experiences by exploring alternative preparation methods and ingredients.”

In High Taste Level, you’ll find delicious recipes with practical, easy-to-follow advice that fits seamlessly into your busy life. Ofo distills complex nutritional information into digestible, engaging content, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of their culinary expertise.

High Taste Level is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

Instagram: @mo.reni.keji

About the Author:

Morenikeji Ofo — a culinary virtuoso and a mom of one, expecting her second — has been revolutionizing the art of healthy cooking for over 20 years. Starting with cold-pressed juice recipes, Ofo has dedicated herself to inspiring healthier choices within her community. Her book, High Taste Level, reflects her journey and commitment to creating nourishing, innovative recipes. Her approach combines health-conscious cooking with a flair for creativity, offering readers not just recipes, but a new perspective on food and wellness.

