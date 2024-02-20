Adeia Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Signed 8 deals in the fourth quarter and 32 in 2023 across both media and semiconductor

Paid down $29 million of debt in fourth quarter and $148 million in 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (the “Company” or “Adeia”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We made excellent progress toward our long-term goals in 2023,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. “We closed 32 deals across multiple verticals in our media and semiconductor businesses, including with new customers in OTT, Pay-TV, social media and semiconductors. We exceeded our target patent portfolio growth rate of 10% and our new original patent filings hit a record in 2023, positioning us for future revenue growth. Our deal pipeline continues to expand and is extremely robust. With our strong cash flow generation, we paid down $148 million of our debt in 2023 and expect to further significantly deleverage the company in 2024 through continued accelerated debt payments. In the coming year, we will focus our attention on continuing our strong renewal rate with existing customers and signing new customers in OTT, semiconductors, and adjacent verticals while maintaining our highly profitable and cash generative business model. We will make strategic investments in R&D to capitalize on emerging trends such as generative AI and the challenges of Moore’s Law facing the semiconductor industry. We will also continue to expand our patent portfolios and further develop our infrastructure to support increased business development and sales activities in our target markets. These investments are critical to our revenue growth opportunities in OTT, semiconductors, and adjacent verticals.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $86.9 million as compared to $101.4 million in the third quarter of 2023

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.11 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.27

GAAP net income was $12.7 million and adjusted EBITDA was $54.1 million

Cash flows from operations was $39.4 million

Paid down $29.1 million on our term loan

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $388.8 million as compared to $438.9 million in 2022

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.60 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.39

GAAP net income was $67.4 million and adjusted EBITDA was $262.3 million

Cash flows from operations was $152.8 million

Paid down $148.0 million on our term loan

Business Highlights

Signed a new long-term license agreement with a leading international social media company for access to our media portfolio

Signed a new multi-year license agreement with Breezeline, a large Pay-TV operator in the United States, for access to our media portfolio

Signed renewals with four Pay-TV operators, including Minerva, a hosted Pay-TV service, for access to our media portfolio

Signed two renewals with consumer electronics companies, including Funai, a global manufacturer of connected TVs, for access to our media portfolio

Strengthened our executive team with the appointment of Joe Guiliano as our Chief Intellectual Property Officer

Capital Allocation

During the quarter, the Company made $29.1 million in principal payments towards its term loan B, bringing the outstanding balance to $601.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

On December 18, 2023, the Company distributed $5.4 million to stockholders of record on November 27, 2023, for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on March 26, 2024, to stockholders of record on March 12, 2024.

Financial Outlook

The Company’s full year 2024 outlook is as follows:

Category

(in millions, except for tax rate) 2024

GAAP Outlook 2024

Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $380.0 − 420.0 $380.0 − 420.0 Operating expenses(1) $254.0 − 268.0 $150.0 − 160.0 Interest expense $54.0 − 57.0 $54.0 − 57.0 Other income $5.0 − 6.0 $5.0 − 6.0 Tax rate 25% − 30% 23% Net income(2) $57.8 − 70.7 $139.4 − 160.9 Adjusted EBITDA(2) N/A $232.5 − 262.5 Diluted shares outstanding 114.0 − 115.0 114.0 − 115.0

(1) See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses

(2) See tables for reconciliation of GAAP net income to (i) non-GAAP net income and (ii) adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA)

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, as well as the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “might,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “target,” similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy; the Company’s ability to enter into new and renewal license agreements with customers on favorable terms; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Company’s common stock; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company’s business; general economic and market developments and conditions; the Company’s ability to grow and expand its patent portfolios; changes in technology and development of new technology in the industries in which in which the Company operates; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; unforeseen liabilities and expenses; risks associated with the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to achieve the intended benefits of, and its ability to recognize the anticipated tax treatment of, the spin-off of its product business; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, natural disasters and future outbreaks or pandemics, each of which may have an adverse impact on the Company’s business, results of operations, and financial condition. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the Company’s business, are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Company’s filings with the SEC are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.

Causes of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, liquidity or trading price of common stock. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted, where applicable, for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges, costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses, separation costs, all forms of stock-based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment, expensed debt refinancing costs, impairment of intangible assets, impact of certain foreign currency adjustments, discontinued operations and related tax effects. In addition, adjusted EBITDA adjusts for recurring charges of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives on the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance and are helpful to provide investors with an understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics.

ADEIA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Revenue $ 86,867 $ 103,290 $ 388,788 $ 438,933 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,369 12,041 54,264 44,579 Selling, general and administrative 24,049 32,546 95,226 135,630 Amortization expense 23,010 23,950 93,735 97,077 Litigation expense 2,172 1,510 9,333 8,587 Total operating expenses 63,600 70,047 252,558 285,873 Operating income from continuing operations 23,267 33,243 136,230 153,060 Interest expense (15,437 ) (15,023 ) (62,574 ) (45,335 ) Other income and expense, net 1,597 420 6,320 2,047 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 9,427 18,640 79,976 109,772 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,273 ) (55,090 ) 12,604 (28,620 ) Net income from continuing operations 12,700 73,730 67,372 138,392 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (436,978 ) Net income (loss) 12,700 73,730 67,372 (298,586 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in discontinued operations — — — (2,706 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 12,700 $ 73,730 $ 67,372 $ (295,880 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic Continuing operations $ 0.12 $ 0.70 $ 0.63 $ 1.33 Discontinued operations — — — (4.16 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.12 $ 0.70 $ 0.63 $ (2.83 ) Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.11 $ 0.65 $ 0.60 $ 1.29 Discontinued operations — — — (4.04 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.11 $ 0.65 $ 0.60 $ (2.75 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations-basic 107,242 105,135 106,554 104,336 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations-diluted 112,833 113,392 112,849 107,580





ADEIA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,560 $ 114,555 Marketable securities 29,012 — Accounts receivable, net 39,651 58,480 Unbilled contracts receivable 74,919 73,754 Other current assets 7,700 11,924 Total current assets 205,842 258,713 Long-term unbilled contracts receivable 73,843 40,705 Property and equipment, net 6,971 4,550 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,484 5,993 Intangible assets, net 347,172 432,476 Goodwill 313,660 313,660 Long-term income tax receivable 120,338 113,679 Other long-term assets 28,246 40,750 Total assets $ 1,105,556 $ 1,210,526 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,623 $ 8,546 Accrued liabilities 19,138 31,277 Current portion of long-term debt, net 66,145 109,813 Deferred revenue 7,132 17,076 Total current liabilities 102,038 166,712 Deferred revenue, less current portion 17,672 10,683 Long-term debt, net 519,550 619,580 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 9,730 4,794 Long-term income tax payable 81,834 87,302 Other long-term liabilities 18,110 20,043 Total liabilities 748,934 909,114 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 121 117 Additional paid-in capital 635,331 636,266 Treasury stock at cost (222,497 ) (211,223 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8 ) (51 ) Accumulated deficit (56,325 ) (123,697 ) Total stockholders’ equity 356,622 301,412 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,105,556 $ 1,210,526





ADEIA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 67,372 $ (298,586 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 1,539 17,144 Amortization of intangible assets 93,735 143,243 Goodwill impairment — 354,000 Stock-based compensation expense 18,057 52,626 Deferred income tax 11,392 (40,301 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,302 4,405 Other (252 ) 744 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 18,268 24,892 Unbilled contracts receivable (34,303 ) (86,673 ) Other assets (4,502 ) (3,243 ) Accounts payable (894 ) 18,601 Accrued and other liabilities (14,604 ) (3,614 ) Deferred revenue (7,355 ) (215 ) Net cash from operating activities 152,755 183,023 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,812 ) (12,576 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 86 Purchases of intangible assets (2,531 ) (290 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash assumed — (50,473 ) Purchases of short-term investments (42,845 ) (4,490 ) Proceeds from sales of investments — 28,254 Proceeds from maturities of investments 14,700 36,576 Net cash from investing activities (34,488 ) (2,913 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of debt (148,000 ) (40,500 ) Dividends paid (21,339 ) (20,888 ) Distribution of Xperi Inc. — (182,928 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase program and exercise of stock options 2,351 14,260 Repurchases of common stock for tax withholdings on equity awards (11,274 ) (15,941 ) Repurchases of common stock — (17,260 ) Net cash from financing activities (178,262 ) (263,257 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — (3,419 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (59,995 ) (86,566 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 114,555 201,121 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 54,560 $ 114,555





ADEIA INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Net income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 GAAP net income $ 12,700 $ 67,372 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 814 2,911 Selling, general and administrative 4,173 15,146 Amortization expense 23,010 93,735 Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative (1) 2,409 12,632 Severance and retention costs recorded in selling, general and administrative — 78 Total operating expenses adjustments 30,406 124,502 Other income and expense, net — (302 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustment (2) (12,435 ) (34,356 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 30,671 $ 157,216 Diluted income per share Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.60 Adjustments to GAAP diluted income per share: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 0.01 0.03 Selling, general and administrative 0.04 0.13 Amortization expense 0.20 0.83 Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative (1) 0.02 0.11 Severance and retention costs recorded in selling, general and administrative 0.00 0.00 Total operating expenses adjustments 0.27 1.10 Other income and expense, net 0.00 0.00 Non-GAAP tax adjustment (2) (0.11 ) (0.31 ) Non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.27 $ 1.39

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, that are accounted for in continuing operations including fees for financial advisory and other professional services, and expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.

(2) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net direct and indirect income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments





ADEIA INC. GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 GAAP net income $ 12,700 $ 67,372 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 814 2,911 Selling, general and administrative 4,173 15,146 Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative (1) 2,409 12,632 Severance and retention costs recorded in selling, general and administrative — 78 Amortization expense 23,010 93,735 Depreciation expense 388 1,539 Interest expense 15,437 62,574 Other income and expense, net (1,597 ) (6,320 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,273 ) 12,604 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,061 $ 262,271

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, that are accounted for in continuing operations including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.





ADEIA INC. RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON OPERATING EXPENSES (in millions) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024 Low High GAAP operating expenses $ 254.0 $ 268.0 Amortization expense 72.0 72.0 Stock-based compensation expense 24.0 26.0 Separation and related costs (1) 8.0 10.0 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 104.0 108.0 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 150.0 $ 160.0

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, that are accounted for in continuing operations including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.





ADEIA INC. RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON NET INCOME (in millions) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024 Low High GAAP net income $ 57.8 $ 70.7 Amortization expense 72.0 72.0 Stock-based compensation expense 24.0 26.0 Separation and related costs (1) 8.0 10.0 Total of non-GAAP operating expenses 104.0 108.0 Non-GAAP tax adjustment (22.4 ) (17.8 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 139.4 $ 160.9

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, that are accounted for in continuing operations including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.





ADEIA INC. RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024 Low High GAAP net income $ 57.8 $ 70.7 Stock-based compensation expense 24.0 26.0 Separation and related costs (1) 8.0 10.0 Amortization expense 72.0 72.0 Depreciation expense 2.5 2.5 Interest expense 54.0 57.0 Other income (5.0 ) (6.0 ) Income tax expense 19.2 30.3 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 174.7 191.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 232.5 $ 262.5

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, that are accounted for in continuing operations including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.