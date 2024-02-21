Sound Group Embraces Generative AI to Unveil New AI-Powered Applications

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Group Inc. (“Sound Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SOGP), a global audio-centric social and entertainment company, announced today that it has launched new AI-powered applications for the international market. The Company expects to further develop and enrich its suite of AI products by actively integrating AIGC technologies.



Constantly engaged in in-depth research and exploration of cutting-edge technologies such as AIGC, Sound Group leverages its strengths and expertise in product development and operations to optimize its AI technologies. The Company has achieved numerous breakthroughs across various technological niches including Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Text-to-Speech (TTS), AI voice, and Large Language Models (LLM) – establishing a solid technical foundation for sustainable business development.

By integrating the Company’s core technologies with AI, Sound Group is steadfast in its pursuit of developing a diverse range of AI-powered applications through continuous product innovation and advancement, catering to a wider spectrum of user needs and demands. Sound Group recently rolled out various different AI-powered applications for the international market that enhance user productivity and foster creativity, focusing on smart keyboards, intelligent audio recording, AI audio processing, and more.

Looking ahead, Sound Group will continue advancing its research and exploration of AI technology. Centering around its core business ecosystem and leveraging its proprietary technologies, the Company aims to continue upgrading its existing AI products as well as incubate more applications and features that deeply integrate AI capabilities. Sound Group strives to build a varied AI product matrix to drive the Company’s global business development and unlock further commercialization potential.

About Sound Group Inc.

Sound Group Inc. is a global audio-centric social and entertainment company driven by a clear mission and vision: building the world’s largest audio platform to better connect and communicate. The Company is dedicated to shaping a future where audio not only bridges gaps but also amplifies human connection through the power of sound. Sound Group Inc. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.soundgroupinc.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online audio market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; the Company’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and overseas markets; the impact of the COVID-19 to the Company’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any adverse changes in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to the Company; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Sound Group Inc.

IR Department

E-mail: ir@soundgroupinc.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

E-mail: soundgroup@tpg-ir.com