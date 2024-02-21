Medical Lasers Market is Expected to Reach $8.3 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Lasers market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.8 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $8.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising popularity of minimally invasive and noninvasive laser procedures. More patients are choosing these treatments because of their reduced risks, shorter recovery periods, and the attainment of natural-looking results. This trend indicates a broader movement towards cosmetic procedures that prioritize safety and convenience, thereby propelling the expansion of the market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=229613259

Medical Lasers Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.8 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $8.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growth of medical tourism Key Market Driver Increase in the number of non surgical cosmetic procedures

Based on the technology, the medical lasers market is segmented into solid-state laser systems, gas laser systems, pulsed dye laser systems, diode laser systems, other technologies laser devices. In 2022, the solid-state lasers segment dominated the medical lasers market with the highest share. This was driven by the rising adoption of specialized equipment designed to target specific medical conditions, coupled with a growing awareness of the significance of early detection.

Based on application, the medical lasers market is segmented into aesthetic/cosmetic applications, dermatology applications, urology applications, ophthalmology applications, dental applications, ob/gyn applications, oncology applications, cardiovascular applications, other applications. The expansion in this sector can be credited to technological advancements in medical laser technology and the escalating investments in the healthcare industry. Substantial progress has been made in technology over recent years, and the anticipated market growth is driven by the introduction of technologically advanced products, updates, and new developments in this segment.

Based on end users, the medical lasers market is segmented into hospitals and surgical centers, dermatology clinics and dental clinics, medical and beauty spas, home use and self-care and other end users. The growth in this category can be attributed to advanced technologies and the heightened commitment from both government and private entities to foster the advancement of the medical laser device industry. Furthermore, key drivers for market growth include the growing elderly population and an enhanced emphasis on preserving both health and appearance.

Based on region, North America accounts for the highest share of the medical lasers market. This is due to strategic initiatives by the market players in the region, a growing number of concerns regarding laser treatment, and the laser healthcare infrastructure. The substantial share of the United States in the North American medical lasers market is primarily attributed to its greater inclination towards adopting innovative technologies compared to other nations. The presence of advanced and user-friendly products also contributes significantly to the market's growth.

Buy a Medical Lasers Industry Report (274 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=229613259

Medical Lasers market major players covered in the report, such as:

Cynosure. (US)

Candela Medical (US)

Lumenis Be Ltd. (US)

Cutera (US)

El.En. S.p.A (Italy)

Alma laser (Israel)

Fotona (Slovenia)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=229613259

This report has segmented the medical lasers market based on technology, application, end-user, and region.

Medical Lasers Market, by Technology

Solid-State Laser Systems

ER:YAG Laser Systems

NG:YAG Laser Systems

HO:YAG Laser Systems

Alexandrite Laser Systems

Other Solid-State Laser Systems

Gas Laser Systems

Co2 Laser Systems

Argon Laser Systems

Krypton Laser Systems

Excimer Laser Systems

Other Gas Laser Systems

Pulsed Dye Laser Systems

Diode Laser Systems

Other Technologies

Medical Lasers Market, by Application

Aesthetic/Cosmetic Applications

Hair Removal

Acne And Scar Removal

Tattoo Removal

Other Aesthetic Applications

Dermatology Applications

Urology Applications

Ophthalmology Applications

Dental Applications

Ob/Gyn Applications

Oncology Applications

Cardiovascular Applications

Other Applications

Medical Lasers Market, by End User

Hospitals And Surgical Centers

Dermatology Clinics And Dental Clinics

Medical And Beauty Spas

Home Use and Self Care

Other End Users

Medical Lasers Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=229613259

Key Market Stakeholders:

Dermatology Clinics and Aesthetic Centers

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Product Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Spas and Beauty Spas

Cosmetologists and Plastic Surgeons

Medical Aesthetics Device Distributors and Suppliers

Dermatologists and Aesthetic Practitioners

Urologists and Urological Surgeons

Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Nurses and Oncology Nurse Navigators

Oncologists

Cardiac Surgeons

Regulatory Agencies

Public Health Organizations

Research and Development Organizations

Medical Laser Manufacturers

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the size of the medical lasers market based on technology, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the global medical lasers market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends)

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global medical lasers market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the global medical lasers market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and the RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, RoLA), and Middle East and Africa.

To profile the key players in the medical lasers market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the global medical lasers market, such as product launches, agreements, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

Related Reports:

Regenerative Medicine Market

Contract Research Organization Services Market

Tissue Engineering Market

Optical Imaging Market

Dermatology Devices Market

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-laser-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medical-laser.asp