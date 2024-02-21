Alarum: NetNut to Introduce Revolutionary AI Data Collector Product Line

The AI Data Collector is an important milestone in NetNut’s roadmap towards securing its share of the data collection market; Will revolutionize current web data collection methods and allow users to scrape internet data tailored to their specific requirements.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions, today announces that following comprehensive research of the industry, the establishment of a dedicated team of experts and after successful proof of concept, NetNut Ltd., its wholly owned subsidiary (“NetNut”), decided to officially launch an innovative artificial intelligence (“AI”) data collection product line. This cutting-edge product line represents a significant leap forward in data collection technology, addressing the challenges of time-intensive collector creation and maintenance that have long plagued businesses across industries. NetNut is expected to release the first version of the product by the end of 2024.

With an intuitive, no-code interface, the new AI Data Collector will enable users to effortlessly generate data collection within minutes. The product’s advanced AI will automatically adapt to website changes, ensuring continuous data collection without any downtime. Furthermore, NetNut's proprietary unblocking technology will provide seamless access to web data, which will allow uninterrupted data extraction at any scale. Users will simply be required to input the target URL, select desired data subjects, set the range of timing, and choose their preferred download format.

"We are excited to introduce our most innovative product line development yet, which adds to a series of new products we have launched in recent months. The new product represents a significant advancement in data gathering technologies, designed to empower businesses across industries with unparalleled insights and efficiency. Traditional methods of data collection often prove time-consuming, costly, and limited in scope. Recognizing this challenge, NetNut has leveraged cutting-edge AI technologies to develop a comprehensive range solution that will streamline and enhance the data collection process, to enable a quick and easy creation of custom data scraping, with the capacity to develop dozens or even hundreds of new scrapers, all made possible by the sophisticated technology that underpins its development," said Shachar Daniel, Alarum’s Chief Executive Officer. "The AI Data Collector marks our expansion into the data collection market as we empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data, driving innovation and competitive advantage by automating the creation and maintenance of data collectors."

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions.

The solutions are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions, please visit www.alarum.io.

