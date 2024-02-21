Alvara Protocol Leverages New ERC-7621 Standard for Fund Management Revolution

London, UK, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the recent successful application for spot BTC ETFs finally hitting the market, much of the debate and speculation has since subsided. For many the decade that preceded the event itself will have felt like a lifetime. Without a doubt it’s been a landmark occasion for the space as a whole. Recognition finally amongst the financial juggernauts of the world that Bitcoin and Crypto are legitimate assets.

It came at a cost however. The cost essentially being the foundational principles in which crypto was born into the world, namely the idea and concept of decentralization. It’s been a significant step forward in terms of legitimizing everything we’ve held dear to ourselves over the years but many have overlooked the potential impact of centralizing many aspects of the market into the hands of a few powerful entities. We say many, but not all. That burning desire to hold true to the full potential of crypto and striving for its total realization still exists within the space. One visionary approach stands tall above many others. A new and absolutely committed approach to transparent fund management with the potential to permanently alter not just how we understand and interact with Crypto and ETFs, but the traditional financial landscape that we’ve always known also. That approach comes in the form of a new token standard, the ERC-7621.

The ERC-7621 is a new token standard that facilitates the construction of multi-asset tokenized baskets on-chain. This standard provides basic functionality for anyone to deploy unique Basket Tokens that can contain an unlimited number of underlying ERC20 tokens. Utilizing the Ethereum blockchain, the ERC-7621 is a revolutionary token standard that will transcend the boundaries of both crypto and traditional finance and emerge as a game-changing solution for fund management, offering unparalleled flexibility and innovation.



The ERC-7621 LP tokens stand as distinctive, transferable ERC-20 tokens representing a user's share in an ERC-7621 basket. These tokens are tradable on any listed exchange, effectively replicating the advantages of traditional ETFs. LP tokens contribute to increased liquidity, tradability, and present arbitrage opportunities, facilitating convenient buying and selling of positions in BTS (Basket Token Standard) baskets for investors. This functionality seamlessly incorporates ERC-7621 into both decentralized and centralized financial ecosystems, expanding accessibility and versatility for a broader investor base.

By pioneering a holistic approach to portfolio management, it allows users to consolidate diverse assets into a single, efficient token standard, simplifying the complexities of managing multiple holdings within the decentralized finance space. At its core is a decentralized governance model that allows token holders to possess the unique ability to delegate management rights, empowering teams or projects to autonomously manage portfolios within a community-driven framework. Participants have the ability to suggest and vote on adjustments to fees, routing structures, and other pivotal parameters. This establishes a genuinely democratic and adaptive system.

Another key feature comes from the introduction of a dynamic monthly rebalancing mechanism, ensuring portfolios stay responsive to market conditions and align with the evolving preferences of token holders. This strategic feature enhances adaptability and resilience in response to changing market dynamics. The ERC-7621 serves as an innovation hub, opening doors for projects to experiment with novel financial structures and investment strategies which in turn fosters a creative environment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible within the existing fund management landscape.



Alvara Protocol, the first project built on the ERC-7621, showcases the standard's capabilities with a comprehensive platform that transforms the traditional ETF model, providing users with a complete fund management business cycle. No restrictions, no limitations. Anyone can become their own fund manager. With decentralization and transparency as core principles, Alvara seems to be paving the way for a more accessible and transparent financial landscape.

This stands to be a cutting-edge token standard that could upend the space in a plethora of ways as we look towards the evolution of fund management in the next digital age. The ERC-7621 standard addresses the challenges inherent in traditional fund management whilst upholding the core ethos of crypto. Democratizing the process with decentralization by placing control firmly in the hands of the token holders. We need no longer worry about the gathering of power amongst powerful entities and conglomerates. No more gatekeeping. A level playing field where everyone and anyone can get involved. Crypto as it was intended to be.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.