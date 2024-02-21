Viventium Receives G2 Awards and Published in 34 of G2’s Winter 2024 Human Capital Management Software Reports

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, released its Winter 2024 Software Reports for Payroll, HRMS, Core HR, HR Analytics, Onboarding, and more. Viventium, the leading SaaS-based human capital management platform serving the post-acute care industry, achieved placement in 34 reports and 6 grid indexes in the human capital management space, along with awards for Easiest Admin, Best Meets Requirements, High Performer, Easiest Setup, Easiest to Use, and Easiest To Do Business With. All awards are based on the responses of real users for each of the payroll and HR software-related questions featured in the G2 review form.



“Viventium is thrilled to be consistently recognized for our human capital management suite built for post-acute care,” said Navin Gupta, Viventium’s Chief Executive Officer. “Positive feedback from administrators and business owners reinforce that we are living our mission to enrich the lives of caregivers through technology so they love going to work every day. By automating onboarding and providing pay transparency, we can support agencies and facilities to retain their best.”

Viventium achieved these accolades by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the human capital management software categories. For inclusion in these reports, a product must have received ten or more reviews.

"B2B software and services buyers are increasingly turning to peer feedback from trusted sources, like G2, to find the right solutions for their unique business needs," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Appearing in a G2 quarterly report gives vendors a leg up, as buyers rely on these reports to guide them with the most recent insights stemming from authentic customer reviews."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Viventium) on Viventium’s G2 profile.

About Viventium

Viventium provides a SaaS-based human capital management solution that is focused on the post-acute care industry. The company’s mission is to enrich the lives of caregivers through technology so they love going to work every day. By providing specialized software and expert guidance, Viventium helps its clients throughout the lifecycle of each caregiver. The company supports clients in all 50 states.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com or follow @viventium on LinkedIn and X.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

press@viventium.com