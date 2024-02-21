Regarding the execution of the takeover bid to buy up shares of AB „Snaigė“





AB „Snaigė“ informs that during takeover bid to buy up shares of AB „Snaigė“, 91,368 ordinary registered shares were offered for which the offeror UAB EDS INVEST has paid EUR 11,786.46 (without the brokerage fee). The settlement for the offered shares was completed on 21 February 2024.

After the execution of the takeover bid UAB EDS INVEST owns 36,187,561 shares of AB „Snaigė“ which amount to 91.33 percent of AB „Snaigė“ capital and votes.

During the executed takeover bid UAB EDS INVEST 3 had offered to buy up 3,526,202 ordinary registered shares of AB „Snaigė“ (legal entity code 249664610), EUR 0.17 par value each, ISIN code LT0000109274, amounting to 8,9 percent of AB „Snaigė“ issued shares and granting the same amount of votes.

Managing Director

Darius Varnas

Tel. +370 315 56200



