ORIGENCE KICKS OFF 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATING $550+ BILLION MILESTONE IN CREDIT UNION LOANS FUNDED

Irvine, California, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, celebrates its 30th year of operations in 2024 reaching a historic achievement of funding $551.2 billion in loans. The company also announced its network expansion to include 20,000 auto dealerships across the U.S. serving the more than 1,100 network credit unions and their 64 million members.

Throughout 2023, Origence collaborated with credit unions nationwide to serve members’ diverse and evolving financial needs. The collective efforts resulted in more than $59 billion funded for 2 million loans processed through Origence platforms.

Origence partnered with several new strategic partners this year, including:

Informed.IQ to implement document processing automation to increase funding efficiencies.

Tekion to help streamline the automotive online shopping and financing experience while providing credit unions with new indirect lending opportunities.

Zest to integrate its AI-automated underwriting technology with Origence’s consumer origination platform in ZestAuto.

iCG Pay, previously iCheckGateway.com, to offer credit unions an enhanced consumer experience processing digital transaction methods in a secure online payment portal during the new account funding process.

In addition to these partnerships, Origence was awarded the 2023 Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) of the Year – Distinguished Service award from the National Association of Credit Union Service Organizations (NACUSO).

“As we mark Origence’s 30th anniversary, our journey has been one of unwavering commitment to the success of our credit unions and the people they serve – their members,” said Tony Boutelle, President and CEO of Origence. “Looking ahead, we maintain our vision to create the ultimate origination experience, making a positive impact that will be felt at every step of the financing journey.”

The company will celebrate its anniversary at LendingTech Live in San Diego on June 25-27th.

About Origence

Origence provides the lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped credit unions process more than 88 million applications, including 9 million applications in 2022. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Origence was named the 2023 CUSO of the Year by NACUSO. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on Twitter / X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

