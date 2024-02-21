Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President, Named a Recipient of Wash100 Award for Excellence in Government Contracting for 10th Consecutive Year

RESTON Va., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President, has been listed in Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 list. The annual list honors the top 100 executives in the Government contracting community based on their contributions to Government goals and in anticipation of their continued achievements and positive impact in the upcoming year.

“I’m honored to be named to Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 list,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “This award represents the excellent work of our valued vendors, reseller partners, and all Carahsoft employees who are dedicated to advancing the nation’s technology priorities with excellence. Congratulations to the esteemed Government and Technology leaders who were also included in this distinguished list.”

Executive Mosaic received a record-breaking number of executive nominations for the 2024 list – a more than 300 percent increase from last year. Nominees undergo thorough vetting by Wash100 officials, who assess qualities such as thought leadership, adaptability, vision, commitment, innovation and other relevant factors. To learn more about Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 winners, visit https://www.wash100.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

