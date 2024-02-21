New York, USA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascites Market to Observe Stunning Growth During the Study Period (2019–2032) | DelveInsight

The rise in the patient population of ascites, the availability of products, and the expected launch of emerging therapies will boost the ascites treatment market in the forecast period (2023–2032).

DelveInsight’s Ascites Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, ascites emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted ascites market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Ascites Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size for ascites across the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight’s analysis reveals that the overall cases of ascites due to cirrhosis in the 7MM was reported as ~244K in 2022.

in 2022. Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts showed that there were 27K cases of Grade I ascites due to cirrhosis in the United States in 2022 which was nearly 22% of all grade ascites cases.

cases of Grade I ascites due to cirrhosis in the United States in 2022 which was nearly of all grade ascites cases. Prominent companies working in the domain of ascites, including Ocelot Bio, Inc., PharmaIN, Grifols Therapeutics LLC , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for Ascites. These novel ascites therapies are anticipated to enter the ascites market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for Ascites. These novel ascites therapies are anticipated to enter the ascites market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for ascites treatment include OCE-205, PHIN-214 Subcutaneous injection, Albutein 20% Injectable Solution, and others.

Ascites Overview

Ascites is characterized by an abnormal accumulation of fluid within the peritoneal cavity, leading to the collection of fluid in the abdominal spaces. When ascites becomes severe, it can cause discomfort and hinder the patient's ability to move comfortably. Additionally, it has the potential to pave the way for abdominal infections and may result in the movement of fluid into the chest, enveloping the lungs. This condition poses challenges to everyday activities such as eating, drinking, and mobility, and it can also impede normal breathing.

The development of ascites is often associated with liver dysfunction, particularly in cases of cirrhosis, where the liver's decline in function and increased pressure in the veins running through it contribute to fluid retention. Cirrhosis of the liver accounts for around 80% of ascite cases, while malignancies contribute to approximately 10%. Other types of ascites are classified as cardiogenic, nephrogenic, infectious, and miscellaneous. If left untreated, ascites can lead to complications such as abdominal infections, kidney failure, and the development of umbilical or inguinal hernias.





Ascites Epidemiology Segmentation

The ascites epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current ascites patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The ascites market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Number of Ascites Cases due to Cirrhosis

Number of Ascites Cases by Malignancies

Severity-specific Cases of Ascites due to Cirrhosis

Ascites Treatment Market

The management of ascites resulting from cirrhosis involves various approaches, including the use of diuretics, paracentesis, the placement of a transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS), and addressing complications such as spontaneous bacterial peritonitis (SBP). For mild and moderate cirrhotic ascites, treatment encompasses dietary sodium restriction, addressing the underlying condition, fluid restriction, diuretic use, and therapeutic paracentesis. In cases of refractory ascites associated with liver cirrhosis, the strategies involve optimizing medical care, performing serial large volume paracenteses, considering TIPS, peritoneovenous shunt, and exploring the option of liver transplantation.

The primary approaches for managing ascites in individuals with portal hypertension involve limiting sodium intake and using diuretics. However, those with ascites characterized by a low Serum Ascites Albumin Gradient (SAAG) (below 1.1 g/dL) typically do not show positive responses to these interventions, except those diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome. Tolvaptan, an innovative aquaporin modulator, became accessible in Japan in 2013 to address refractory ascites associated with cirrhosis. It's important to note that, although available for this purpose, tolvaptan is not officially sanctioned in Japan for ascite treatment.

In most cases, patients with ascites often need diuretics, commonly known as water pills, for treatment. Frequently prescribed diuretics include spironolactone (Aldactone) and/or furosemide (Lasix), with their dosages adjusted accordingly. However, these diuretics may lead to imbalances in blood electrolytes such as sodium and potassium, necessitating close monitoring through blood tests. For individuals who cannot tolerate spironolactone due to painful gynecomastia, amiloride (10–40 mg daily) can be used as an alternative, although it has a lower natriuretic effect than spironolactone. Eplerenone, a newer aldosterone antagonist primarily used for heart failure, lacks an association with gynecomastia but has not undergone extensive study for ascites management. The combination of hydrochlorothiazide and furosemide is discouraged due to the risk of combined hypokalemia. While torsemide and bumetanide have been employed alongside spironolactone in ascites management, they haven't shown superiority over furosemide.

Key Ascites Therapies and Companies

The mid-stage developments of the ascites pipeline feature promising pharmaceuticals that are poised for approval shortly. Key contributors such as Ocelot Bio, Inc., along with other notable entities, can bring about a substantial positive change in the size of the ascites market.

Ocelot Bio, Inc. is in the process of developing OCE-205, a therapy under investigation aimed at revolutionizing the treatment of end-stage liver disease (ESLD). The company is also exploring the potential of OCE-205 for addressing ascites, a complication arising from ESLD-induced portal hypertension that results in the accumulation of fluid in the peritoneal cavity. Ascites significantly reduce the quality of life and serve as an indicator of a more challenging prognosis for individuals grappling with ESLD. Presently, the company is engaged in a Phase II multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, adaptive dose-ranging study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of intravenous OCE-205 in adults diagnosed with cirrhosis with ascites, particularly those who have developed hepatorenal syndrome-acute kidney injury (HRS-AKI).

Ascites Market Dynamics

The ascites market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The rise in the patient population with underlying conditions such as liver cirrhosis, alcoholism, kidney or heart failure, malignancy, etc., may contribute to an increase in the incidence of ascites. The growing healthcare activities and campaigns emphasizing the importance of addressing ascites are bolstering the market. The Serum-Ascites Albumin Gradient plays a crucial role in accurately differentiating ascites fluid, achieving a 90% accuracy rate, and successfully identifying the underlying conditions.

With limited approved therapies and emerging treatments in the pipeline, there is a significant opportunity for investment and the development of novel therapies. However, most of these therapies are designed for frequent administration, highlighting the current unmet need in the ascites market for medications with improved safety, effectiveness, and shorter treatment durations. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the ascites market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the ascites market. The lack of understanding of the pathophysiology and clinical relevance may represent a missed opportunity to make the correct diagnosis, potentially leading to a delayed diagnosis. Available pharmacological therapies provide only symptomatic relief, and the probability of occurrence of refractory ascites is non-negligible. Strict pricing and reimbursement policies, along with the availability of off-label therapies, may hinder access to emerging therapies once they are approved.

Moreover, ascites treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the ascites market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the ascites market growth.

Ascites Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Ascites Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Ascites Companies Ocelot Bio, Inc., PharmaIN, Grifols Therapeutics LLC, and others Key Ascites Therapies OCE-205, PHIN-214 Subcutaneous injection, Albutein 20% Injectable Solution, and others

Scope of the Ascites Market Report

Ascites Therapeutic Assessment: Ascites current marketed and emerging therapies

Ascites current marketed and emerging therapies Ascites Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Ascites Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Ascites Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Ascites Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Ascites Market Key Insights 2. Ascites Market Report Introduction 3. Ascites Market Overview at a Glance 4. Ascites Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Ascites Treatment and Management 7. Ascites Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Ascites Marketed Drugs 10. Ascites Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Ascites Market Analysis 12. Ascites Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

