ZetaDisplay appoints Claes Pedersen as new group CFO

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) today announce the appointment of Claes Pedersen as new group CFO.

Claes brings extensive international finance experience from multiple global organizations including Scania Trucks, Getinge and Scan Global Logistics. In addition, he boasts a wide background in PE and M&A driven growth and development, with a successful leadership track record.

“I’m really looking forward to joining ZetaDisplay and hope that my skills and experiences from global organizations and business transformation will create a valuable and seamless connection between a high performing finance team and the business. I’m a firm believer that culture is as important as a clear strategy and clear targets, and when those are well aligned there are no limits to what we can achieve.” comments Claes Pedersen

Claes will be based in the Sweden / Malmö head office. Current Interim CFO, Jog Dhody, will remain active within ZetaDisplay during a transition period.

Malmö, 22 February 2023

For further questions, please contact:

Anders Olin, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 076-101 14 88

E-Mail: anders.olin@zetadisplay.com

Robert Bryhn, CMO / Head of Communication

Mobile +46 709-80 20 80

E-Mail robert.bryhn@zetadisplay.com





ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

Founded in 2003, ZetaDisplay is a leader in the Nordic region and second in Europe and we drive the digital transformation in physical environments on a daily basis. Our solutions, concepts and software digitize, influence and inform people's behavior and decision-making in stores, in public environments, in restaurants, during travel and in workplaces. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage which we develop and offer as SaaS solutions. We are a global leader that actively influences the development of the international Digital Signage market organically, through innovation and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö, has a turnover of SEK +500 million and employs +200 co-workers in offices in seven European countries. In total, the company manages more than 100.000 installations globally in more than 50 markets. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com .

Attachment