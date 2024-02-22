CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 22 FEBRUARY 2024 AT NOON (EET)

Cargotec publishes its 2023 annual report and financial statements

Cargotec's annual report 2023 and financial statements for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2023 have been published in English and Finnish.

The Annual Report 2023 consists of the annual review, financial review, corporate governance statement and remuneration report. The financial review includes the Board of Directors’ report, the financial statements and the auditor’s report. The Disclosure on non-financial issues section in the Board of Directors’ report has been prepared through consultation of several reporting frameworks and guidelines, such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Cargotec publishes the Board of Directors’ report and the consolidated financial statements as an XHTML file, which is the official ESEF version of Cargotec’s financial review 2023. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes to the financial statements with XBRL block tags. Authorised Public Accountant Firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Cargotec’s ESEF consolidated financial statements. The assurance engagement has been conducted in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000. The XHTML file is available in Finnish.

Together with the Annual Report, Cargotec also publishes its GRI Index for the year 2023. The independent limited assurance report is included in the GRI Index. All materials are available on the company website at www.cargotec.com.

APPENDICES

Cargotec annual report 2023

CGCBV-2023-12-31-fi.zip (XHTML file, in Finnish)

Cargotec GRI index 2023

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Päivi Koivisto, Vice President, Sustainability, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments