Baltic Horizon Fund investor letter specification

Baltic Horizon Fund published an investor letter on 13 February 2024 where the management of the fund explains the focus areas and management objectives for the coming years. An updated presentation is attached to this announcement and is made available on the website of Baltic Horizon Fund at https://www.baltichorizon.com/documents-and-reports/ .

Overview and comments to investor letter will be provided also in the investor webinar scheduled today, 22 February 2024 at 13:00 PM (CET) or 14:00 PM (EET).

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: Nasdaq, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com

