Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for May 2026

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) increased to EUR 0.4042 at the end of May 2026 (0.4033 as of 30 April 2026). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund increased to EUR 91.6 million (EUR 91.4 million as of 30 April 2026).

In May 2026, the Fund generated consolidated net rental income of EUR 1.0 million (EUR 0.9 million in April 2026).

At the end of May 2026, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 8.5 million (30 April 2026: EUR 10.0 million) of which EUR 3.1 million is restricted for use specified under credit agreements. During May 2026, the Fund prepaid several loans totaling EUR 1.3 million.

As of 31 May 2026, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 220.6 million (30 April 2026: EUR 222.1 million).

For additional information, please contact:

Edvinas Karbauskas

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail edvinas.karbauskas@baltichorizon.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, www.baltichorizon.com

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