Colliers recognized among best professional services firms by IAOP

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) has been named to the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). This marks Colliers’ 18th consecutive year of being recognized as one of the world's best outsourcing service providers.

“We are proud to once again earn this mark of distinction from IAOP, the gold standard of the outsourcing industry,” said Chris McLernon, CEO of Global Real Estate Services at Colliers. “Our professionals’ deep industry knowledge and enterprising mindset, combined with our global footprint and comprehensive services, uniquely position us to help property occupiers, owners and investors in an increasingly challenging landscape.”

“Receiving this accolade year over year reaffirms the strength of our global platform, as well as our commitment and ability to deliver exceptional results, innovative thinking, and the best solutions to our clients, whether they have a single site or complex portfolio,” said Scott Nelson, CEO of Global Occupier Services at Colliers.

The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set industry standards in this new era," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Colliers for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest.”

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our 19,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 29 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.3 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , X @ Colliers or LinkedIn .

Media Contact