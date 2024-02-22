Workhorse Group Adds Riverview International Trucks as its Fifth California Dealer

CINCINNATI, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced it has added Riverview International Trucks (“Riverview”) as its latest vehicle dealer, bringing the Company’s total dealer count in California to five.



With locations in West Sacramento and Redding, Riverview is a family owned and operated full-service heavy-duty truck dealership that has been serving Northern California since 1981. Riverview’s customer-first approach has allowed it to forge longstanding partnerships with leading businesses in California. Customers have relied on Riverview for over four decades to provide quality vehicles from leading OEMs as well as full-service lease, contract maintenance, and daily truck and trailer rentals.

Through this partnership Riverview will be offering the full suite of Workhorse’s commercialized product line, including the W4 CC, W750, and W56, to current and potential customers throughout the region.

“This strategic partnership represents another step forward in our ongoing expansion efforts in California,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “We believe that our purpose-built trucks and Riverview’s experience selling and servicing customers in the region will allow us to capitalize on attractive EV incentives offered by the state. We look forward to partnering with the Riverview team as they build out their catalogue of electric vehicles to meet growing demand in the region and statewide.”

Eric Bassett, Owner of Riverview International Trucks, added: “Partnering with Workhorse allows us to offer our customers a best-in-class portfolio of electric vehicles. All three of Workhorse’s available trucks have received HVIP approval, which provides a valuable financial incentive to our operators who are already looking to electrify their fleets. As the EV market continues to expand, we intend to operate at the forefront while remaining committed to the same standard of care that has made Riverview a trusted partner to our customers for over four decades.”

About Riverview International Trucks

Riverview International Trucks is an authorized International Truck, Allison Transmission, and Cummins dealership serving Northern California from Galt to the Oregon border with locations in West Sacramento and Redding. Family owned and operated since its founding in 1981 as a full-service heavy-duty truck dealership, Riverview prides itself on taking care of our customers and employees, many of which have called Riverview their home for over 25 years. When you are ready to invest in a new or used truck, our friendly, knowledgeable, and multilingual team will ensure you get the right truck for the job. For additional information visit riverviewinternational.com.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground and air-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks, and drones. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These are statements that relate to future periods and include, but are not limited to, statements about the features, benefits and performance of our products, our ability to introduce new product offerings and increase revenue from existing products, expected expenses including those related to selling and marketing, product development and general and administrative, our beliefs regarding the health and growth of the market for our products, anticipated increase in our customer base, expansion of our products functionalities, expected revenue levels and sources of revenue, expected impact, if any, of legal proceedings, the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources, and expected growth in business. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our ability to develop and manufacture our new product portfolio, including the W4 CC, W750, W56 and WNext programs; our ability to attract and retain customers for our existing and new products; risks associated with obtaining orders and executing upon such orders; the unavailability, reduction, elimination, termination or adverse application of government subsidies, incentives and/or regulations, including the Advanced Clean Fleet Regulation adopted by the California Air Resource Board; supply chain disruptions, including constraints on steel, semiconductors and other material inputs and resulting cost increases impacting our company, our customers, our suppliers or the industry; our ability to capitalize on opportunities to deliver products to meet customer requirements; our limited operations and need to expand and enhance elements of our production process to fulfill product orders; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our ability to regain compliance with the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market and otherwise maintain the listing of our securities thereon; our ability to protect our intellectual property; market acceptance for our products; our ability to obtain sufficient liquidity from operations and financing activities to continue as a going concern and, our ability to control our expenses; potential competition, including without limitation shifts in technology; volatility in and deterioration of national and international capital markets and economic conditions; global and local business conditions; acts of war (including without limitation the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel) and/or terrorism; the prices being charged by our competitors; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to satisfy our customer warranty claims; the outcome of any regulatory or legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

WKHS@gateway-grp.com