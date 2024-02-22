OSS to Present at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, March 17-19, 2024

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged high performance compute (HPC) for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, has been invited to present at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California on March 17-19, 2024.







The conference will feature on-demand presentations by companies across a range of industry sectors, in-person one-on-one and small group meetings, thematic industry panels and fireside chats. Past conferences have attracted more than 5,000 participants, including institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, and equity analysts.

On March 18-19, OSS CEO Mike Knowles and CFO John Morrison will participate in one-on-one meetings where they will review the company’s commercial and defense market opportunities in high performance compute for AI and sensor fusion at the rugged intelligent edge. They will also discuss the company’s leadership in high speed PCIe interconnect technology and scalable AI GPU compute systems that has been winning long-term commercial and defense contracts.

To submit your ROTH Conference registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, please contact your ROTH representative.

For questions or further information about OSS, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557, or submit your request here.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ OSS designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, management’s expectation for new opportunities in the AI transportable solutions and other spaces, the company’s penetration of the Defense and AI Transportable sectors, future changes to our business objectives, and other future financial projections. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b5bfb34-c00e-4003-8abc-849093191c9d