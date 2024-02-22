Verizon Business to demonstrate the impact of connected healthcare at ViVE 2024

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will showcase its healthcare solutions at ViVE 2024 (Booth #1510) at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles this month. Utilizing a series of demos showing how 5G, dependable connection, collaboration tools, and other features are facilitating the future of connected patient care.

Healthcare providers have encountered persistent issues in recent years, including staffing shortages and a lack of adoption of new technologies. In 2024, healthcare providers will invest more in technology to enhance patient care, close the digital divide, and safeguard patient information.

"Verizon Business is working with leading healthcare enterprises to bridge the digital divide and bring equitable care to various patient populations,” said Scott Lawrence, Senior Vice President Global Solutions, Verizon Business. “At ViVE we will be showcasing how our reliable connectivity and collaborative solutions are transforming the way care is being delivered.”

The Verizon Business booth, #1510, will be equipped with executives on site to walk through and share insight on a wide range of topics and hands-on demonstrations that help healthcare enterprises operate smarter and more efficiently, including:

Building the connected hospital of the future: Verizon offers cutting edge 5G solutions including private wireless networks, 5G/MEC, mobility solutions, and cybersecurity, to enable the tools to create patient rooms of the future, surgical AR/VR, robotics, IoT asset tracking and digital experiences.

Workflow automation and operational efficiencies: Verizon offers solutions to deliver efficiencies for new and existing operations, accelerating digital transformation. These solutions enable healthcare providers to push forward the room of the future, health equity/digital inclusion and patient access/digital front door.

Decentralization of care: Verizon is standing up rural facilities with private 5G wireless networks, enabling retail healthcare kiosks with secure nationwide FWA, and leveraging CCaaS and CX to improve communications in almost any location.

Home health: Verizon is leveraging mobile, LTE/5G, connected laptops, CX and IoT to enable home healthcare providers and homebound patients to monitor their health from home remote patient monitoring for prevention or during post-acute care to help improve outcomes.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Gary Lynch, Global Practice Leader- Healthcare, Verizon Business will deliver a main stage presentation with partner Ashish Atreja, MD MPH, Chief Innovation and Digital Health Officer, UC Davis Health. Their conversation will focus on UC Davis Health’s new Digital Inclusion Program with Verizon Business . The program’s aim is to address the digital divide in underserved populations that do not have access to technology, connectivity, and healthcare.

