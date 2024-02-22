Edible Garden Announces New Grant Funding from Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity - Workforce Development Through West Michigan Works!

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that the Company has received funding from the Going PRO Talent Fund, awarded by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity - Workforce Development (LEO-WD), facilitated through Michigan Works! This funding is aimed at reimbursing employers in Western Michigan for costs incurred in the training, development, and retention of both existing and new employees. It supports the expansion and enhancement of employee skills, fosters opportunities for internal growth or promotion, and contributes to their economic progress. All training must fill a demonstrated talent need experienced by the Company, be short-term in nature, and lead to a credential for a skill that is transferable and recognized by industry.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, "We are pleased to have been awarded this grant from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity – Workforce Development. The grant will reimburse the Company for training expenses for our staff at the Edible Garden Heartland facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in crucial areas such as supply chain management, transportation, and logistics. Additionally, it will cover on-the-job training costs for new hires at the facility, expected to fill positions like Food Safety Officer, General Manager, and Grower. Furthermore, this training will provide added support for the Company’s ongoing efforts to enhance supply chain management at the Heartland facility, where we utilize our proprietary GreenThumb greenhouse agriculture technology to enhance supply chain efficiency which has resulted in increased shipping and fill rates, alongside notable sales growth.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (US No: US D1,010,365 S) enables retailers to present plants in their prime, reducing waste and offering superior products to consumers. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s ability to apply grant funds to reimburse its expenses, sales growth, and performance as a public company. The words “expect,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com



