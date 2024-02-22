Hollywood Favorite, Fatburger, Arrives in Orlando

Beloved Burger Chain Cooks Up Free Burgers on March 2 to Commemorate Celebration Location

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands In c. announces the opening of the latest Fatburger location in Celebration, FL. The highly anticipated opening marks the iconic burger brand’s debut in the Orlando area and is the second of 14 locations under development in Orlando and western Florida.

“Ever since we announced Fatburger’s growth plans in Florida in early 2022, locals have been eager for our arrival,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We brought our iconic burgers to Tampa last year, and now the wait is finally over for the Orlando community. Like Tampa, we expect a great turnout for our food that made us famous—our custom-built burgers, Fat Fries, and hand-scooped milkshakes.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon and eggs. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring such a beloved brand like Fatburger to the Orlando area,” said Fatburger Celebration franchisee, Ravi Singh. “I grew up on Fatburger, and to give the community something that they have been craving for some time is incredibly rewarding. We look forward to a great opening week filled with delicious food deals for our fans.”

The Celebration Fatburger is located at 1713 Future Way, Celebration, FL., and is open 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily. A grand opening celebration will be held on March 2 where the first 100 customers will receive a free Original Fatburger. Guests can also score free fries with any purchase through the day.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings and area development agreements. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we” or “our”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.