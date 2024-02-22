JLab Kicks Off College Sports Program to Champion Student Athlete Success

San Diego, CA, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab today announced a comprehensive college sports program that will support 17 D1 schools along with student athletes across men’s and women’s sports. The national program partners with UCLA, Duke, Gonzaga, Indiana, Oklahoma, St. John’s, TCU, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Minnesota – and includes coach’s headsets, in stadium and arena signage, college athlete NIL deals, and fan engagement sweepstakes and more.

As part of the initial launch, the first national JLab x College Sports Sweepstakes, which will allow fans to score big. Entries are open February 22 to March 30 and five lucky winners will get $250 at JLab.com and $250 for team merch. No purchase necessary.

The JLab college program has already signed 16 athletes across eight different universities and aims to build the Team JLab roster to more than 50 student-athletes across all sports, both men’s and women’s.

“Before every game, I always use the JBuds Lux to listen to my favorite songs to hype me up and tune out my surroundings so I can fully get into game mode,” said Sean Stewart, forward for the No. 8 Duke men’s basketball team. “Around campus or traveling, I love the Epic Lab Edition for being portable but having incredible sound.”

In today’s competitive college sports landscape, it can be difficult for student-athletes to pursue their dreams while balancing the demands of school. Through this program, JLab is demonstrating its commitment to providing student-athletes with the opportunity to become brand ambassadors and join Team JLab, while helping them achieve their athletic, academic, and aspirational goals.

"By investing in the next generation of athletes, we aim to provide players with the best support and resources they need to excel both on and off the field,” said Terra Teat, JLab CMO. “Through this program, we hope to cultivate a sense of community and camaraderie among players and fans. We believe this initiative will not only elevate the experience for athletes but also create unforgettable moments for fans."

The first group of student athletes to join JLab’s roster include men’s and women’s basketball players as teams head into March tournament play. They include:

Rylan Griffen, Alabama Men’s Basketball

Sean Stewart, Duke Men’s Basketball

Taylor Bol Bowen, Florida State Men’s Basketball

DeAmez Ross, Florida State Baseball

Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga Men’s Basketball

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State Men’s Basketball

Lamont Butler, SDSU Men’s Basketball

Jillian Archer, St. John’s Women’s Basketball

Cruz Davis, St. John’s Men’s Basketball

Tara Daye, St. John’s Women’s Basketball

Joel Soriano, St. John’s Men’s Basketball

Dylan Andrews, UCLA Men’s Basketball

Lauren Betts, UCLA Women’s Basketball

Will McClendon, UCLA Men’s Basketball

Charisma Osborne, UCLA Women’s Basketball

Devin Williams, UCLA Men’s Basketball

“It’s incredible to have a brand like JLab that fits in my life as an athlete and student,” said Lauren Betts, center for the No. 12 UCLA women’s basketball team. “Pre-game or studying I love the JBuds Lux headphones as a stylish option. If I need something smaller but still comfortable, the JBuds ANC 3 earbuds are perfect for when I’m working out or on-the-go.”

JLab built this roster with assistance from Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports – who is the athletics multimedia rights holder for nearly all participating schools.

For more information about JLab's college sports program, please visit jlab.com/college.

Additional images available at jlab.com.

