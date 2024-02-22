Stuart Piltch Appointed President of Risk Strategies Consulting

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has appointed Stuart Piltch as President of its Risk Strategies Consulting business segment. Piltch will drive business development and innovation for a team of experienced consultants, actuaries, data scientists, pharmacists, accountants, and other experts focused on maximizing value for clients in their employee benefits programs.



A 35-year consulting industry veteran, Piltch joined Risk Strategies through the 2021 acquisition of Cambridge Advisory Group, a pharmacy, actuarial and benefits consulting firm based in Pennsylvania. Piltch founded Cambridge Advisory Group in 1999, quickly establishing it as an innovation leader in data-driven consulting, able to help clients make strategic and informed decisions about their benefits programs for best business and employee outcomes.

“Today’s highly complex employee benefits world requires an innovative approach to harnessing and understanding data,” said John Greenbaum, Executive Vice President, Risk Strategies Consulting. “Stuart and his leadership team are uniquely positioned to drive our business and deliver meaningful results for our clients through data-driven analysis that helps clients make smart, strategic decisions.”

In his new role, Piltch will have overall responsibility for the Risk Strategies Consulting business segment including growth, strategic direction, and client satisfaction. He will oversee all business units within the firm’s consulting segment including pharmacy, data science, actuarial and audit services. Piltch will also lead the ongoing development of expertise and capabilities within, and the integration of, these business units to drive innovation and deliver consistent best-in-class client experience.

“Risk Strategies understanding of the power of specialization and expertise is unique within its market segments,” said Piltch. “I am excited to be leading such a talented group of professionals and look forward to breaking new ground on behalf of our clients and their goals.”

Piltch has a record of success in the innovative use of proprietary data and analytics tools to identify non-obvious causes of increased medical, prescription drug, and retirement plan costs. Since joining Risk Strategies, he has been instrumental in working with the consulting team of highly specialized experts and successfully integrating innovative approaches and methodologies into their client work.

Recent innovations developed by Piltch and his team at Risk Strategies Consulting include a member experience platform designed to optimize administrative, operational, clinical, and other events that plan participants face as they navigate through their care and payor experiences. Under his leadership, the consulting segment has also developed several medical and pharmacy-based clinical care and management solutions with corresponding analytics and reporting.

A Boston-area native, Piltch’s philanthropic and personal interests have led him to support initiatives for families with autistic members seeking needed care. He has also established numerous scholarships for students in need. In addition, The Stuart Piltch Scholarship for Entrepreneurs supports the next generation of innovative thinkers and leaders. He and his siblings established the Mildred’s Dream Foundation, in honor of his mother, which contributes to various community-based nonprofits.

