Mass Megawatts Announces Several New Product Lines with Lowest and Competitive Prices as a Source of Generating Revenue

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts (OTC: MMMW) announces today that most equipment used in the solar industry are now available as a service of reaching the broader market and increasing the solar energy market interest in our patent pending solar tracker. We can supply solar panels for the low price of fifteen cents per rated watt. We sell and supply the top brands when it comes to solar equipment from solar panels, racking, inverters, wiring, and more. We can also supply equipment for both generating and storing your own power at the best prices available.



Our products are sourced from top manufacturers, ensuring that you receive reliable and long-lasting equipment for your solar energy needs. Lower-cost solar solutions provide businesses with the freedom to offer more competitively priced products or services. This can enhance market competitiveness and attract environmentally conscious customers seeking cost-effective solutions.

For residential markets, we can provide solar business with our affordable and high-performance residential solar equipment. By partnering with us, solar businesses can take advantage of industry-leading equipment at a lower cost, ensuring increased profit margins and enhanced market competitiveness. Our residential solar solutions are designed for efficiency, reliability, and affordability, allowing your business to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.



Whether you are looking to install solar panels for Commercial applications, we can elevate your business with our cutting-edge commercial solar equipment and solutions. We specialize in providing businesses of all sizes with efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective solar solutions tailored to meet your unique energy needs. Our commercial-grade solar panels, inverters, and mounting systems are designed to maximize energy production and enhance overall efficiency.

At Mass Megawatts, we stand behind the quality and performance of our solar products. Our solar panels come with a performance guarantee, ensuring that they will meet or exceed specified efficiency levels. Additionally, we provide a comprehensive warranty package covering the durability and reliability of our equipment. In the rare event of any issues, our responsive customer support team is dedicated to resolving concerns promptly.

Further cost reductions and improved solar project rates of return on investments of more than 20 to 30 percent can be obtained using our patent pending solar tracker if the project is based on a ground mount or flat roof application.

In recent news related to new product developments, Mass Megawatts recently announced improvements toward cost reductions using the patent pending cost cutting concentrated solar power technology. The most important innovation toward reducing the cost of electricity is related to the unique solar concentration section that works well with our patent pending solar tracker. We have two patent pending versions of concentrated solar technology. One is related to additional output for photovoltaic cells and the other is related to concentration of heat to operate a new and improved patent pending Sterling engine to produce electricity.

The Concentrated Solar Sterling Engine innovation brings the best substantial cost saving improvements toward delivering solar generated electricity. The unique cost competitive solar concentration section using low-cost material generally used by canvas buildings are placed onto of the solar tracker platform works well with our solar tracker. It helps concentrate the solar rays onto the heat piston section of the Sterling Engine. The low-cost canvas material is already approved by structural engineers for buildings with the canvas like material having an expected life of 30 years,

In addition to the low-cost concentrator, the improved Sterling engine reduces the mechanical issues related to pistons and its applications. In the heat displacer and piston, a rectangular extension with the four walls comprises rollers to avoid the need for precision and avoid friction when the parts are moving. The cost reduction related to robust simplicity also reduces long term maintenance issues related to traditional piston technology.

Traditional Sterling engine pistons have a high service cost related to the harsh conditions the piston rings must endure. There is high temperature and high sliding velocities which can cause excessive wear and tear. As a result, short replacement intervals of piston rings and sometimes cylinders may be needed to maintain high efficiency. The innovation is a low-cost method to increase the replacement interval and reduce the service cost. The rectangular extension supports the piston during its mechanical process involving high temperatures, high sliding velocities and the non-lubricated operation related to the pistons.

The addition to the reinforcement rectangular extension method also reduces unwanted spikes in temperature and friction which causes an acceleration of piston related wear and tear.

The several new technologies are important additions and applications of its patent pending solar tracker. A video on the home page of www.massmegawatts.com summarizes the patent pending solar tracker.

The company’s Solar Tracking System (STS) is a new patent pending product that significantly reduces the payback period for solar power investments. It is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to directly face the sun as it travels from East to West throughout the day. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts Solar Tracker utilizes a low-cost framework that adds stability to the overall system, while improving energy production levels.

Please visit our contact page at www.massmegawatts.com for more information and purchasing solar equipment.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW), also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW).

Contact:

Mass Megawatts

info@massmegawatts.com

www.massmegawatts.com