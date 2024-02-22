TopLine Financial Credit Union Helps High School Students With Job Readiness

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , participated in Osseo Senior High School’s mock interview day, a training exercise that simulates a real-life job interview. Eight TopLine employees volunteered their time to interview Osseo High School students to help prepare them for post-secondary education options, future career exploration and to develop interviewing skills.



Nearly 800 students participated in Osseo High School’s mock interview program which aims to give students practice applying and interviewing for jobs. Over the course of 2 hours, eight TopLine employees conducted a “mock interview” with students asking them education and career related questions. TopLine Financial Credit Union has supported the local Osseo Area Schools in several ways including mock interviews, career days, personal finance education efforts and donation drives.

"We are glad to partner with our neighbor, Osseo Senior High School, and have several employees participate as mock interviewers to assist students with personal growth and professional development,” said Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “This is a great opportunity for students to learn new skills through practice interviews, and emerge more confident and prepared for the real-world interviews."

ISD 279 – Osseo Area Schools is an award-winning school system that inspires and prepares all students with confidence, courage, and competence to achieve their dreams; contribute to community; and engage in a lifetime of learning. Osseo Senior High School is a four-year public high school located in Osseo, Minnesota. Visit https://osh.district279.org to learn more.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of nearly $800 million and serves over 51,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

