KeHE Fuels Growth for Fresh with New Fresh Marketplace

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeHE Distributors ®, a distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products in North America, unveiled its new Fresh Marketplace brand and innovative approach to connect consumers to more varieties of Fresh product offerings from around the world.



The national distributor rolled out the KeHE Fresh Marketplace ™ at the 2024 KeHE Summer Show. The brand focuses on driving consumers to retailers for an assortment of Fresh products — including cheese, meat and seafood, bakery, bulk, and deli items. Knowing in-store visits offer opportunities for retailers to create a deeper connection with their customers, KeHE's Fresh Marketplace offers 24,000+ fresh products curated by category experts, all focused on helping "make stores worth leaving home for."

“We have long been committed to Fresh products, but the KeHE Fresh Marketplace launch really helps define what makes our approach distinct,” said Laura Stidham, Specialty Cheese Category Manager at KeHE. “In my category alone, we have grown to more than 9,500 SKUs that allow us to support retailers of nearly all sizes to help them better serve shoppers. Given that many shoppers choose a store based on its Fresh products, we’re proud to support retailers in creating a memorable in-store experience.”

After the acquisition of DPI Specialty Foods last year, KeHE broadened its customer base and bolstered its existing warehouse infrastructure. The company strengthened its Fresh and innovative product portfolio and advanced key strategic visions — including the KeHE Fresh Marketplace — to elevate consumers’ experience and empower retailers to distinguish themselves.

The Fresh Marketplace allows KeHE to advance its passion for Fresh food offerings and continue to be the only distributor to deliver five pillars of Fresh on the same truck as center store products. This approach maximizes routes and minimizes costs for KeHE’s retail partners.

During the launch of Fresh Marketplace, KeHE shared new visuals, messaging, and training materials that bring the brand to life. To explore the new KeHE Fresh Marketplace and product offerings, visit: https://www.kehefreshmarketplace.com/ .