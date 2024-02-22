Cribl Recognized on CRN’s Security 100 List for 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced it has been named to the CRN Security 100 list, a recognition of leading IT security vendors that are committed to working hand in hand with channel partners to protect businesses from cyber threats. In addition, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, Zac Kilpatrick, has been named to CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs , a list of the most influential leaders driving the channel agenda for the third consecutive year.

“As a partner-first organization, it’s an honor to be recognized by CRN on its Security 100 List and as a Channel Chief for 2024, a true testament to the value Cribl delivers to our customers,” said Kilpatrick. “Our partners play a critical role in accelerating threat detection and incident response by equipping more customers with complete control over their data. We look forward to continuing to work together with our partners to improve IT and security postures for leading organizations across the globe.”

Cribl was included in the Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence category in the 9th annual Security 100 list. As security remains a top concern for businesses of all shapes and sizes, this list serves as a guide for solution providers, spotlighting the leading security vendors to collaborate with as they deliver inventive solutions to their customers.

As data grows at a 28% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), security teams are inundated with data from multiple sources in varying formats that is costly and complicated to manage and analyze. Cribl’s data engine enables security teams to accelerate threat detection and incident response with seamless access to data from various sources, the ability to enrich data before it lands in security tools, route data to the preferred threat hunting tools, and recover from incidents faster with low cost object storage and replay capabilities.

“CRN’s Security 100 list recognizes top-tier companies that provide the IT channel with groundbreaking offerings in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. content and executive editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “As security becomes ever more important to every business, these companies are laying the foundation for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.”

Cribl’s channel leadership has also been recognized by the appointment of Zac Kilpatrick to CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs for the third consecutive year, a list of influential leaders who drive the channel agenda and evangelize the importance of channel partnerships within the IT industry. In 2023, the company was named to CRN’s Stellar Startups List , a recognition of fast-rising technology manufacturers committed to delivering leading-edge solutions that propel innovation and growth in the IT channel.

The 2024 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100 .

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or in any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry’s leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, and Cribl Search , the industry’s first search-in-place solution. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

