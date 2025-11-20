Cribl Welcomes Chirantan “CJ” Desai to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced it has appointed Chirantan “CJ” Desai, President and CEO of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), to its board of directors. Desai brings operational and product leadership to Cribl’s board, joining recently appointed audit committee chair Mike Kourey, Striker general partner and CRV board partner Max Gazor, Sequoia partner Pat Grady, GV (Google Ventures) general partner Michael McBride, and Cribl co-founders Clint Sharp (CEO) and Ledion Bitincka (CTO).

Desai, a respected technology leader who has accelerated innovation and scaled major enterprise platforms, joins Cribl at a pivotal moment for the industry. With the rapid adoption of agentic AI in the enterprise, the data deluge is accelerating, introducing new costs, complexities, and challenges as organizations reimagine their IT and security data management. Cribl has pioneered a transformative approach that empowers customers to confidently leverage innovation without ballooning budgets or vendor lock-in.

“Since our founding in 2018, Cribl has been a customer-first organization dedicated to delivering solutions that solve real-world challenges for our users. Today, half of the Fortune 100 rely on our products to transform the way they manage telemetry data,” said Clint Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder at Cribl. “With deep experience driving product innovation at some of the world’s top enterprise software companies, CJ will be instrumental to our product strategy as we continue to solve the most pressing telemetry data challenges for our customers in the era of AI.”

CJ Desai is the President and CEO of MongoDB, bringing deep experience in scaling high-growth, product-led software companies. He has held senior leadership roles at Cloudflare and ServiceNow, where he helped both companies expand their platforms, strengthen execution, and operate at a global scale. His background spans product, engineering, and operations, giving him a broad perspective on building durable, innovation-driven businesses.

“Cribl is solving a real and growing customer challenge in how organizations manage and apply their telemetry data, and the market response reflects that,” said Desai. “I’ve spent my career building platforms that help customers get ahead of major technology shifts, including the rise of AI. Cribl is positioned to do exactly that. I’m looking forward to working with Clint and the team as the company executes its next phase of innovation and customer impact.”

Desai joins Cribl’s board of directors as the company continues to gain industry recognition for its best-in-class telemetry data solutions, including the Forbes Cloud 100 for three consecutive years, Fortune Cyber 60 for three consecutive years, the Redpoint InfraRed 100 , Notable Capital’s Rising in Cyber , and the Wing Venture Capital Enterprise Tech 30.

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy for the AI era. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s AI-powered product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry’s leading observability pipeline; Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent; Cribl Search , the industry’s first search-in-place solution; and, Cribl Lake and Lakehouse, turnkey open format storage solutions designed for telemetry volume and variety. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

