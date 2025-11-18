Cribl Expands Collaboration with Microsoft, Simplifies Real-Time Insights with Dedicated Microsoft Fabric Real-Time Intelligence Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced a new, dedicated integration for Microsoft Fabric Real-Time Intelligence, further expanding its collaboration with Microsoft. This new integration utilizes Cribl Stream to act as the scalable, high-performance data pipeline, ensuring customers can quickly collect, enrich, optimize, and route all critical telemetry data to Eventstream in Fabric Real-Time Intelligence to unlock the full value of streaming, real-time event data. This empowers customers to effortlessly integrate and optimize a broad range of data sources, resulting in rich, meaningful analysis, and a foundation critical for using AI workloads within the Microsoft ecosystem.

The new capability, available this week as a ready-to-use Data Source in Fabric, drastically simplifies the process of routing data to Fabric Eventstream , moving beyond building custom pipelines to a faster, more streamlined configuration. Cribl Stream’s flexible processing capabilities enable customers to efficiently collect, reduce, and transform high-volume, non-Azure-native data into the precise, high-fidelity format customers require. This ability to deliver clean, actionable data at speed allows security teams to immediately prioritize threats, conduct rapid investigations, and maximize the return on their Fabric investment by ensuring every event matters.

“As organizations accelerate their modernization and cloud migration efforts, they demand solutions that give them choice, control, and flexibility over their data, not added complexity,” said Dritan Bitincka, Chief Product Officer at Cribl. “The Fabric integration is a massive win for our mutual customers. It transforms a complex, labor-intensive configuration into a streamlined data source within Fabric, dramatically reducing the manual overhead required to onboard new sources and accelerating time-to-value to help customers unlock the full value of their data within the Microsoft ecosystem.”

Cribl was recently named as a finalist in the Microsoft 2025 Americas Partner of the Year SDC Emerging Award category for offering innovative and quality solutions to customers. The Cribl and Microsoft collaboration focuses on enabling customers to onboard and optimize data for enhanced visibility and efficiency. Cribl and Microsoft signed a global agreement to streamline data management in May 2024. Just six months later in November 2024, Cribl was listed in the Microsoft Marketplace, enabling customers to use their existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) to purchase Cribl solutions.

“Simplifying data ingestion and preparation for real-time event streams is critical for operationalizing and securing the data and AI infrastructures our customers need to innovate quickly,” said Yitzhak Kesselman, CVP Messaging and Real-Time Analytics, Microsoft “Cribl’s integration with Fabric Real-Time Intelligence makes it easy for customers to analyze and take action using their existing event streams with Microsoft Fabric.”

The new integration is available this week, enabling Cribl as a Real-Time Intelligence data source in Microsoft Fabric and Fabric Real-Time Intelligence as a data destination in Cribl. Customers can learn more here or by visiting the Cribl booth #5514 at Microsoft Ignite from November 17-21.