Investigation Alert Microvast, SunPower, Telephone Data Systems, and Spirit AeroSystems: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Submit Their Information Below

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Microvast Holdings, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Microvast Holdings, Inc, shares since before October 19, 2022, submit your information below:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/MicrovastHoldingsInc

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was a reasonable likelihood that Microvast would not be awarded the Grant after due diligence was performed; (2) that negotiations had ceased and the Grant rescinded; (3) that the Company misrepresented the nature and profitability of its businesses and partnerships; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of SunPower Corporation against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of SunPower Corporation holding shares before March 9, 2023, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/SunPowerCorporation2

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against SunPower. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that: (1) due to a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, the Company had inaccurately reported cost of revenue and inventory metrics; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder continuously holdings since before May 6, 2022, you may have standing to hold Telephone and Data Systems harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/telephone-and-data-systems-inc

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) defendants had no reason to believe UScellular's "free upgrade" promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular's postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (ii) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (iii) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (iv) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and (v) as a result of the Companies' decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular's profitability substantially declined.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Spirit AeroSystems shares before October 28, 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc

The lawsuit alleges Spirit made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) that Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (2) that Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (3) that, as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages; and (4) that the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit’s financial results.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.