Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size and Share is Anticipated to Surge During the Study Period (2020–2034) | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the short bowel syndrome market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight’s Short Bowel Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, short bowel syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted short bowel syndrome market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for short bowel syndrome reached USD 2.3 billion in 2023 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2023 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032. DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed prevalent cases of short bowel syndrome in the US were reported as ~14K in 2023.

in 2023. Prominent companies working in the domain of short bowel syndrome, including VectivBio, Ironwood, Zealand Pharma, Hanmi Pharmaceutical , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for short bowel syndrome. These novel short bowel syndrome therapies are anticipated to enter the short bowel syndrome market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for short bowel syndrome. These novel short bowel syndrome therapies are anticipated to enter the short bowel syndrome market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for short bowel syndrome treatment include Apraglutide, Glepaglutide, HM15912 , and others.

and others. Next-generation GLP-2 agonist therapies, apraglutide, and glepaglutide, have demonstrated clinically meaningful and durable responses in patients with short bowel syndrome, in STARS Nutrition and EASE-1 clinical studies, respectively. These novel therapies may address some of GATTEX's limitations, potentially delivering improved effectiveness, prolonged duration of action, simpler administration methods, and a potentially more favorable benefit profile for a broader spectrum of SBS patients.

Short Bowel Syndrome Overview

Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is a complex condition resulting from either the physical loss or impaired function of a segment of the small and/or large intestine. This disorder is typically categorized into two groups: individuals who acquire the condition later in life and newborns born with it (congenital). Acquired SBS is more prevalent than the congenital variant. The manifestations and severity of SBS vary among individuals, with common symptoms including often severe diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration and pose life-threatening risks. SBS can result in malnutrition, unintentional weight loss, and other symptoms arising from the deficiency of vital vitamins and minerals. The primary association of SBS is with surgical removal (resection) of half or more of the small intestine, a procedure conducted to address conditions such as Crohn's disease, small bowel injuries or trauma, or congenital birth defects.





Short Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The short bowel syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current short bowel syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The short bowel syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalence of Home Parenteral Nutrition (HPN) Use

Short Bowel Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Age-Specific Cases of Short Bowel Syndrome

Gender-Specific Cases of Short Bowel Syndrome

Etiology-Specific Cases of Short Bowel Syndrome

Short Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market

The management of SBS aims to address the distinct symptoms observed in each person. This involves providing nutritional assistance, administering medications, considering surgical options, and potentially exploring intestinal transplantation. The specific therapeutic approaches and interventions for individuals with short bowel syndrome can differ based on various factors such as the nature of symptoms, the location, and extent of the affected segment of the small intestine, the involvement of the colon, age, overall health, tolerance to specific treatments, personal preferences, and other relevant considerations.

Different medications can be employed in the treatment of individuals diagnosed with short bowel syndrome. The market size for therapeutic interventions in SBS is determined by treatments aimed at addressing particular symptoms. These treatments encompass a range of medications, including proton pump inhibitors, choleretic agents, antidiarrheal agents, antisecretin agents, and more. Additionally, off-label symptomatic therapies, as well as FDA-approved therapies like ZORBTIVE (Somatropin) and pharmacological hormonal therapy like GATTEX (Teduglutide), play a role in contributing to the overall market revenue for this condition.

GATTEX represents a synthetic version of GLP-2. Teduglutide specifically attaches to GLP-2 receptors found in distinct intestinal groups of enteroendocrine cells, subepithelial myofibroblasts, and enteric neurons within the submucosal and myenteric plexus. In December 2012, the FDA approved for GATTEX to be used in treating adults with SBS requiring supplemental nutrition through intravenous feeding (parenteral nutrition). Subsequently, in May 2019, the FDA expanded the scope of GATTEX to include pediatric patients aged 1 year and older with SBS who necessitate additional nutrition or fluids.

Short Bowel Syndrome Emerging Drugs and Companies

Key players, such as Zealand Pharma (Glepaglutide), VectivBio (Apraglutide), and Hanmi Pharmaceutical (HM15912) are involved in the development of therapies for the treatment of SBS patients. The companies are mainly working on the development of glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) analogs as emerging candidates for the management of SBS.

Apraglutide, developed by VectivBio, represents a cutting-edge synthetic GLP-2 analog meticulously engineered to potentially offer enhanced safety and effectiveness compared to other medications in its category. In December 2018, apraglutide was granted orphan drug status by the FDA for treating short bowel syndrome. VectivBio is pioneering an innovative clinical approach for apraglutide, starting with the STARS program, a global Phase III initiative aimed at addressing SBS with intestinal failure. In May 2023, Ironwood finalized an agreement to acquire VectivBio, thereby adding apraglutide, a third-generation synthetic GLP-2 analog, to its portfolio. This drug, designated for the treatment of adult patients with SBS-related intestinal failure, holds promise in advancing therapeutic options for this condition.

HM15912, developed by Hanmi Pharmaceutical, is a prolonged-acting version of GLP-2, linked chemically to the constant region of human immunoglobulin through a flexible linker called LAPSCOVERY. It has been designated as an orphan drug for short bowel syndrome. Preclinical investigations demonstrated substantial intestinal growth in an SBS animal model. Moreover, in another rodent model, switching from standard daily GLP-2 treatment to HM15912 led to notable enhancements in intestinal growth and absorption capacity.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies will propel the short bowel syndrome market in the coming years. In addition, the upcoming years hold a promising outlook for SBS treatment patterns with the pipeline bringing hope for improvement. Current indications suggest a favorable market shift during the study period as well.

Short Bowel Syndrome Market Dynamics

The short bowel syndrome market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Recent clinical trials show that in the treatment of short bowel syndrome, both GLP-2 and the long-acting GLP-2 analog effectively enhance fluid absorption, leading to significant reductions in parenteral nutrition requirements. Current SBS treatments not only relieve symptoms but also enhance patients’ quality of life. Multiple organizations are actively engaged in providing information and raising awareness about such disorders. The limited treatment options for short bowel syndrome present an opportunity for the development of new therapies, creating a platform for growth in the market of short bowel syndrome.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the short bowel syndrome market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the short bowel syndrome market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the short bowel syndrome market. Long-term treatment and recovery for individuals with severe short bowel syndrome depend, in part, on factors such as which sections of the small intestine were removed, the amount that remains, and how effectively the remaining small intestine adapts over time. In some cases, people facing this condition may require long-term parenteral nutrition or even a small intestinal transplant. Unfortunately, as of now, there is no cure for SBS, necessitating ongoing management throughout a person’s lifetime. Those with SBS may be at a higher risk of complications, including infections, kidney stones, and other health challenges.

Moreover, short bowel syndrome treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the short bowel syndrome market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the short bowel syndrome market growth.

Short Bowel Syndrome Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Short Bowel Syndrome Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size in 2023 USD 2.3 Billion Key Short Bowel Syndrome Companies VectivBio, Ironwood, Zealand Pharma, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, and others Key Short Bowel Syndrome Therapies Apraglutide, Glepaglutide, HM15912, and others

Scope of the Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report

Short Bowel Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Short Bowel Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Short Bowel Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Short Bowel Syndrome Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Short Bowel Syndrome Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Short Bowel Syndrome Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Short Bowel Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Short Bowel Syndrome Market Key Insights 2. Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3. Short Bowel Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 4. Short Bowel Syndrome Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Short Bowel Syndrome Treatment and Management 7. Short Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Short Bowel Syndrome Marketed Drugs 10. Short Bowel Syndrome Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Short Bowel Syndrome Market Analysis 12. Short Bowel Syndrome Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

