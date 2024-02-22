IAIABC NextGen Award Nominations Open

MONONA, Wis., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC) has opened nominations for its 8th annual NextGen Awards. The IAIABC NextGen Awards recognize individuals under the age of 40 who are having a positive impact on the workers’ compensation industry and are doing exemplary work for their organizations. Since its inception, the IAIABC has honored 54 individuals with a NextGen award.



IAIABC NextGen Award winners are positively impacting every facet of the industry, such as claims management, business operations, data reporting, and public administration. The IAIABC NextGen Awards are an excellent opportunity to recognize exceptional employees who go above and beyond. They also have a significant impact on the NextGen recipients "Being selected as an IAIABC NextGen award winner was an incredible honor! The response that I received from my peers, fellow NextGen winners, and family was so genuine and supportive. I am grateful to the IAIABC for their commitment in shaping the future of the industry and giving me and other aspiring leaders an opportunity to share our work." said Jackie Jackson, NextGen Class of 2022.

Nominations can be made for any individual under the age of 40 who is working in the workers’ compensation industry. Colleagues and peers nominate those in the industry whose work has gone above and beyond. Nominees do not need to work for IAIABC member organizations.

NextGen Award nominations are open now and can be submitted through March 20, 2024. Finalist statements of support will be requested beginning April 16 and close on May 3. Winners will be notified and announced by May 28.

To learn more about the IAIABC NextGen Awards or to nominate an individual, please visit https://www.iaiabc.org/nextgen-awards.

About the IAIABC

The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.