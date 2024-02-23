Global Phosphatic Fertilizer Market - Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Phosphatic Fertilizer - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2016 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Phosphatic Fertilizer Market size is estimated at USD 54.03 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 81.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period (2024-2030).







Key Highlights

Fastest growing segment by Type - SSP : SSP fertilizer has a higher agronomic advantage due to the presence of both Ca and S in addition to phosphorous. The P in it reacts similarly to the water-soluble fertilizer.





Largest Segment by Crop Type - Field Crops : Field crops are widely cultivated worldwide and are a staple food in many parts of the world. They account for a maximum share by area in most agricultural countries.





Largest Segment by Application Mode - Soil : Soil application is a convenient way of applying fertilizers without any equipment. This method of application helps in improving both plant health and soil fertility.





Largest segment by Country - France : France is the world's largest consumer of phosphatic fertilizers, by value, due to the higher price of fertilizers. However, its fertilizer consumption by volume is low.

Phosphatic Fertilizers Industry Overview



The Global Phosphatic Fertilizer Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 30.22%. The major players in this market are Eurochem, IFFCO, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Koch Industries and Nutrien Limited (sorted alphabetically).

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Coromandel International Ltd.

Eurochem

IFFCO

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Koch Industries

Nutrien Limited

PhosAgro

SABIC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcnpej

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment