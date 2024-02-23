Recombinant Proteins Market is Expected to Reach $3.2 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recombinant Proteins market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is largely driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increased demand for biologics and biosimilars due to patent expirations, escalating government support for research and development in life sciences and rising demand for personalized medicine.

Recombinant Proteins Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Host cell, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Advancements in gene editing technologies Key Market Driver Rising incidence of chronic diseases

Based on product, the global recombinant proteins market is segmented into growth factors and chemokines, immune response proteins, structural proteins, membrane proteins, kinase proteins, regulatory proteins, recombinant metabolic enzymes, adhesion molecules and receptors, and other recombinant proteins. The growth factors and chemokines segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment dominant the market owing various factors such as diversified application of growth factors for various cellular processes such as cell growth, proliferation, differentiation and for the research in chemotaxis, neurobiology, wound healing, immunology, cancer, viral diseases, cell culture, and stem cell research.

Based on application, the global recombinant proteins market is segmented into drug discovery & development, biopharmaceutical production, research, diagnostics and other applications. In 2022, the drug discovery & development segment accounted for the largest share of the recombinant proteins market. The largest share can be attributed to the growing importance of recombinant proteins in small molecule drug discovery programs and developing new compounds that impact the function of disease-associated proteins or their respective protein-protein interactions.

Based on host cell, the global recombinant proteins market is segmented into mammalian systems, insect cells, yeast & fungi, bacterial cells and other host cell. In 2022, the bacterial cells segment accounted for the largest share of the recombinant proteins market. The largest share is due to factors such as well-characterized genetics, ease of manipulation, and cost-effectiveness compared to other systems.

Based on end user, the global recombinant proteins market is segmented into, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceuticals companies, biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs) and other end users. In 2022, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceuticals companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The key factor of driving the growth of this market segment can be attributed to the utilization of recombinant proteins in the identification of prognostic, predictive, and diagnostic markers and quantifying biomarkers during drug discovery & development.

Based on the region, the global recombinant proteins market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share in the recombinant proteins market, Europe is the second largest region in 2022. The dominance in the market can be attributed to to the rising acceptance of personalized medicine, increasing academic & government investments in diagnostic research and active government support. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. In 2022, the growth of the market is driven by the increasing government intitaives for life sciences research, rising investment for academic collaboration and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in this region.

Recombinant Proteins market major players covered in the report, such as:

Bio-Techne (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Abcam plc (UK)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

Biolegend Inc (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US)

GenScript (China)

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG (Germany)

Proteintech Group, Inc. (US)

Sino Biological Inc. (China)

ACROBiosystems Group (US)

Aviva Systems Biology Corporation (US)

Sartorius CellGenix GmbH (Germany)

Icosagen (US)

Neuromics (US)

ProSpec-Tany Technogene Ltd (Israel)

ProteoGenix S.A.S (France)

RayBiotech Inc (US)

Laurus Bio (India)

Stemcell Technologies (Canada)

StressMarq Biosciences Inc (Canada)

United States Biological (US)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the recombinant proteins market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product

Growth Factors and Chemokines Interferons (IFNs) Interleukins (ILs) Other growth factors & chemokines

Immune Response Proteins

Structural Proteins

Membrane Proteins

Kinase Proteins

Regulatory Proteins

Recombinant Metabolic Enzymes

Adhesion Molecules and Receptors

Other Recombinant Proteins

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development Biologics Vaccines Cell & Gene Therapy

Biopharmaceutical Production

Research Academic Research Biotechnology Research

Diagnostics

Other Applications

By Host cell

Mammalian Systems

Insect Cells

Yeast & Fungi

Bacterial Cells

Other host cell

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil RoLATAM

Middle East GCC Countries Rest of Middle East

Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Life sciences companies

Academic research institutes

Government institutes

Private research firms

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Third-party suppliers, direct suppliers, distributors, and channel partners

Venture capitalists and investors

Market research and consulting firms

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the recombinant proteins market by product, application, host cell, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall recombinant proteins market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East and Africa.

To profile the key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships and research & development activities.

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary “Company Evaluation Matrix” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence strategy.

