SEALSQ Selected to Secure VESTEL’s Next Generation “Plug & Charge” EV Charging Stations

Watch full video on: https://www.sealsq.com/applications/automotive

SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it has been selected by VESTEL, a major global electric appliances manufacturer, to secure their latest Electric Vehicle (EV) “Plug & Charge” Stations.

“Plug and Charge” is a technological concept initially introduced by ISO 15118, the international standard for charging EVs to enable a more user-convenient and secure way of charging. All charging stations will need to support this standard in the near future, which is applicable to both wired (AC and DC charging) and wireless charging use cases.

From a security standpoint, Plug & Charge process requires the EV and charging station to establish and share a secure communication link. Several required actions from both sides ensure confidentiality, data integrity, and authenticity. In practice, ISO 15118 specifies a set of symmetric and asymmetric cryptographic algorithms that secure the necessary level of confidentiality and verify both the integrity and the authenticity of the data exchanged

The implemented solution to achieve compliance with ISO15118 perfectly illustrates SEALSQ’s capability to seamlessly integrate PKI, Certified Semiconductors and Provisioning Services in a single vertical security offering: the combination involves a VAULTIC secure element, provisioned with a trusted identity that is managed through the INeS Managed PKI as-a-Service portal.

“By acting as a single security provider across the chain of trust, SEALSQ is proud to support OEMs like VESTEL, who can achieve the latest level of security and regulation compliance while reducing deployment complexity and time-to-market” said Franck Buonanno, VP of Sales.

The installed base of charging points is set to hit 22.8 million in 2025 according to estimates from research firm Berg Insight, which sees the market in Europe and North America dominated by private charging points. The firm expects the number of connected charging points in the two regions to reach 7.9 million in 2025. Globally, the deployment of EV charging stations should increase at a 31% CAGR to more than 66 million units by 2030, according to the IHS.

Developments continue in the charging stations that VESTEL has developed and put on the market since 2014 to ensure their compatibility with the ever-developing e-Mobility market. In this context, VESTEL integrates the necessary equipment into its products regarding data security, which has gained importance in the ISO15118 technology concept in the sector.

‘‘We are excited to initiate this collaboration with SEALSQ. In our charging station products, we use SEALSQ company's crypto ICs for digital signing purposes to ensure the security, integrity, and verification of the source of metrological measurement data”, said Hakan Kutlu, General Manager of Vestel Mobility.

About VESTEL MOBILITY

Vestel Mobility is a part of Vestel Group which is a renowned global leader in the field of innovation and technology. Vestel Mobility is actively contributing towards the future of transportation by specializing in automotive electronics, battery solutions, and electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

In the automotive electronics sector, Vestel Mobility excels in engineering and manufacturing advanced electronic control units (ECUs), EV powertrain components and cockpit electronics such as clusters and infotainment displays.

Vestel Mobility is also a prominent player in the battery solutions arena, producing high-quality battery packages for eBikes, telecom towers, and energy storage systems. These solutions cater to a wide range of residential, commercial, industrial and utility applications.

Furthermore, Vestel Mobility showcases its commitment to promoting sustainable transportation systems by offering a comprehensive range of EV chargers. With both AC and DC options available, Vestel aims to provide seamless and eco-friendly charging infrastructure to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

With over 40 years of experience, a vast city-size 1.3 million m2 industrial complex, 11 offices based around the world, clientele from over 160 countries, a client-orientated mindset, and true R&D, Vestel embodies a legacy of excellence and a commitment to advancing industries at the intersection of innovation and sustainable solutions.

https://vestelinternational.com/en/

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



For more information please visit www.sealsq.com

