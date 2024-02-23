$7.95 Million Quail Hollow Estate is Most Expensive Listing in Charlotte

DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1go2sk9xsw5fqml8j73zp/h?rlkey=t1ptm261asnn1ry62tyk89f6i&dl=0



PHOTO CREDIT: Skycam Digital

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A luxury private country club estate has entered the market for $7,950,000. Located at 7214 Baltusrol Lane, the residence known as “Satisfaction in Charlotte” is the most expensive home for sale in the entire city of Charlotte. The listing is marketed exclusively by Ben Bowen of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Lake Norman—Cornelius office.



Minutes from Charlotte's premier golf course, Quail Hollow, the property offers breathtaking views of hole 15 and beyond. The club’s world-class landscaping lends itself to a flourishing setting that surrounds the home.

The meticulously renovated estate, completed in 2021, showcases stunning attention to detail and high-end finishes, including state-of-the-art smart home technology. The kitchen, a culinary masterpiece, is complemented by a second catering scullery, while the primary suite serves as a sanctuary of indulgence with a private balcony.

The property provides an exquisite blend of indoor and outdoor living, spanning over 1 acre with sweeping views. Additional features include a screen porch with a fireplace, dining veranda, and pool cabana overlooking the 50-foot pool and hot tub.

Quote:

“This estate is a showcase of grandeur and luxury, offering the discerning buyer an extraordinary experience in the heart of Charlotte. As these proud stewards retire to new horizons, “Satisfaction In Charlotte” eagerly awaits its new owner to continue the legacy of opulence, forging new memories within its walls."

- Ben Bowen, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty



“We are selling because we are retiring full-time to Florida. We will miss the wonderful neighborhood and hope the new owners enjoy spending time on the screened porch, dining veranda and pool deck entertaining and enjoying the beautiful views, just as we have.”

- Shannon Connors, seller



About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

