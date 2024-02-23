The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, on behalf of ÍL-sjóður (HF Fund) and the Icelandic State, and representatives of 18* pension funds, which together hold the largest share of bonds to which ÍL-sjóður is the issuer, have decided to start negotiations on the settlement of the Fund's bonds. The aim of the negotiations is to reach an agreement whereby the bonds will be fully settled and conditions created for the winding-up of the IL fund.
|*Almenni lífeyrissjóðurinn
|Birta lífeyrissjóður
|Brú lífeyrissjóður starfsmanna sveitarfélaga
|Eftirlaunasjóður F.Í.A.
|Festa lífeyrissjóður
|Frjálsi lífeyrissjóðurinn
|Gildi lífeyrissjóður
|Íslenski lífeyrissjóðurinn
|Lífeyrisauki, séreignasjóður
|Lífeyrissjóður bankamanna
|Lífeyrissjóður Rangæinga
|Lífeyrissjóður starfsmanna Búnaðarbanka Íslands hf.
|Lífeyrissjóður starfsmanna Reykjavíkurborgar
|Lífeyrissjóður Tannlæknafélags Íslands
|Lífsverk lífeyrissjóður
|Lífeyrissjóður Vestmannaeyja
|Stapi lífeyrissjóður
|Söfnunarsjóður lífeyrisréttinda