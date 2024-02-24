Jostens Honors the Columbus Crew and their Third MLS Cup Victory with a Spectacular Ring that Celebrates their Championship Season.

Columbus, OH, Feb. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with Jostens, the Columbus Crew players, coaches , and Club leadership received their 2023 MLS Cup Rings prior to their 2024 season opener at Lower.com Field on Saturday, Feb. 24.

“Jostens is tremendously honored to have been selected by the Columbus Crew to celebrate this chapter in their franchise’s history,” said Chris Poitras SVP & GM of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “The Crew have a distinct logo and colors that are incredibly important to their organization, it was an exciting challenge to bring their look to life and we are proud to unveil this truly stunning ring.”

“We appreciate Jostens’ care, thoughtfulness and craftsmanship to help design a ring that is fitting for the Crew’s incredible story in 2023 and winning our Club’s third MLS championship,” said Crew Vice President of Soccer Administration & Operations Jaime McMillan. “As MLS’ First Club, it was important to our team that this ring properly reflected our history, season and city, and Jostens did a fantastic job of incorporating those elements into an elegant presentation.”

“Like earning a championship, this ring is timeless and represents the meaningful moments, emotions and most importantly people who worked together to accomplish this exceptional goal, including our supporters,” said President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “It is also special to celebrate this achievement and our Club’s history with the coaches, players and fans at Lower.com Field, where we had so much success throughout the year and ultimately lifted the trophy in December.”

The Columbus Crew’s journey to the MLS Cup was one of determination, resilience, tenacity, and emotion. After multiple hard-fought matches leading up to and including the final, the Black & Gold emerged victorious and claimed their third MLS Cup in franchise history, becoming one of only three clubs with as many MLS titles. Meticulously crafted in 10-karat gold and teeming with diamonds, the Crew’s 2023 MLS Cup Championship Ring tells the remarkable story of the Club’s massive season and inspiring playoff campaign.

The Columbus Crew crest is created with a striking black stone set under the Columbus “C” which shines with 57 diamonds, symbolic of the Club’s total regular season points that tied an all-time franchise record. Adorning the ring top are an additional 139 diamonds. Three beveled golden stars accent along the top of the ring, a nod to the Crew’s three MLS Cups. The title of the 2023 Crew “MLS CUP CHAMPIONS” is proudly displayed on the left and right sides of the ring top. A row of 9 diamonds accent the top and bottom of the ring top edges, and when combined the 18 diamonds represent the club-best 18 MLS home matches played in front of capacity crowds at Lower.com Field in 2023, capped by a venue-record 20,802 for the MLS Cup Final, thanks to the massive passion of the Nordecke and Crew supporters who helped create a tremendous homefield advantage throughout the year. The bottom left edge of the ring displays “COLUMBUS CREW”, and the right features the 2023 playoff campaign mantra “ALL TOGETHER NOW”.

To honor their commitment and contribution to the Crew, players’ names are featured at the top of the left side of the ring. Below is their jersey number created with the team’s custom font and set with diamonds. The background of the left side of the ring is the iconic black and gold isometric brand pattern that’s also featured on the Crew’s VeloCITY kit, which debuted in 2023 and was donned for many victories during the past year.

The coveted MLS Cup Trophy comes to life in contrasting white gold on the right side of the ring, featuring 29 diamonds, paying homage to MLS’ First Club and reigning champions of the league that now encompasses 29 teams as the Club and MLS embark on their 29th season. The championship year date , 2023 , accents the sides of the MLS Cup. Once again, the background of the right side of the ring is the iconic black and gold brand pattern.

The story of the season continues on the inside of the ring. The results and team abbreviations from the 2023 playoffs are displayed next to the Crew smokestack. Lower.com Field – the home of the Crew and where the team set numerous Club records and ultimately hoisted the MLS Cup in 2023 – is honored on the interior of the ring. The inner palm of the ring proudly displays the final date of the MLS Cup, 12-9-23. The words “IMPOSSIBLE IS AN OPINION” are seen on the exterior palm, a quote shared by Head Coach Wilfried Nancy that deeply resonated with the team, supporters, and city.

With approximately 250 diamonds totaling approximately 4.10 carats, this ring celebrates the triumphs of the Columbus Crew and their loyal supporters. It is a ring worthy of the 2023 MLS Cup Champions.

THE FAN COLLECTION:

To share the excitement of the Columbus Crew ’ s MLS victory, Jostens is proud to present Crew fans with the official MLS Cup Championship jewelry collection. Crew fans can capture their piece of history and celebrate the success of the franchise with a wide selection of items. All pieces in the collection take inspiration from the official Championship Ring and are available now for a limited time. Order online at: https://columbuscrew.itemorder.com/shop/

The Crew are excited to share the excitement of the MLS Cup even further for those fans who wish to purchase an exclusive piece of history. The Limited Edition Ring is the most similar in design to the rings awarded to the organization, however, there are some distinct differences that differentiate this piece and make it unique. Only 96 of these rings will be made available to the public for purchase.

In addition to crafting the Columbus Crew 2023 MLS Cup Championship Ring, Jostens has created rings for some of Ohio’s other champions , including the Cincinnati Bengals 2021 AFC Championship Ring, Cleveland Guardians 2016 American League Championship Ring , and the Cleveland Monsters 2016 Calder Cup Ring.

ABOUT JOSTENS:

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry, and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn. More information can be found online at www.jostens.com.

