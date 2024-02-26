Company announcement - No. 8 / 2024

Zealand Pharma announces Boehringer Ingelheim survodutide Phase 2 trial shows 83% of adults treated achieved groundbreaking results in liver disease due to MASH, with significant improvements in fibrosis

Survodutide has potential to become best-in-class treatment for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)*, after meeting its primary and key secondary endpoint following 48 weeks of treatment versus placebo in a Phase 2 trial

Survodutide, a novel glucagon/GLP-1 receptor dual agonist, has demonstrated efficacy in people with obesity, and statistically significant results in MASH suggest the potential to lead to clinically meaningful benefits across the cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic spectrum

Full data from the Phase 2 trial will be presented in the coming months

Copenhagen, Denmark, February 26, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has reported that up to 83.0% of adults treated with survodutide (BI 456906) achieved a statistically significant improvement of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) versus placebo (18.2%) in a Phase 2 trial [response difference: 64.8% (CI 51.1% - 78.6%), p-value (p<0.0001)]. The trial met its primary endpoint with survodutide reaching a biopsy-proven improvement in MASH after 48 weeks, without worsening of fibrosis stages F1, F2 and F3 (mild to moderate or advanced scarring). Survodutide also met all secondary endpoints, including a statistically significant improvement in liver fibrosis. Full data will be presented in the coming months.

"We are very excited by the positive topline Phase 2 trial results for survodutide in MASH announced today by Boehringer Ingelheim and we look forward to the planned disclosure of the full data at a scientific congress in the first half of this year," said David Kendall, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Zealand Pharma. "Furthermore, we are delighted with the announcement that Boehringer intends to move forward with further development in MASH as quickly as possible, as they progress with study recruitment in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial program for obesity."

The double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial studied three doses of survodutide at 2.4 mg, 4.8 mg, and 6.0 mg. Top-line results demonstrated an improvement in MASH, at all doses explored in the trial. Treatment with survodutide did not show unexpected safety or tolerability issues, including at the higher dose of 6.0 mg.

For additional information please refer to Boehringer Ingelheim’s press release from today available at survodutide top-line results MASH fibrosis | Boehringer Ingelheim (boehringer-ingelheim.com)

About Survodutide (BI 456906)

Survodutide is a glucagon/GLP-1 receptor dual agonist with a novel mechanism of action that activates both the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors that are critical to controlling metabolic functions.

Survodutide was co-invented by Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma. Boehringer is funding all activities and is exclusively responsible for clinical development. Survodutide has received U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of MASH and fibrosis. Survodutide is also being evaluated in five Phase 3 trials as part of the SYNCHRONIZE clinical program for people living with overweight and obesity. Further information is available on clinicaltrials.gov.

*Boehringer Ingelheim’s Phase 2 trial is registered on clinicaltrials.gov as ‘A Study to Test Safety and Efficacy of BI456906 in Adults With Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Fibrosis (F1-F3)’ prior to a 2023 nomenclature recommendation made by a number of multinational liver societies including EASL, AASLD and ALEH to update non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), and to update non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.



Forward-Looking Statement

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: ank@zealandpharma.com