Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 19 February 2024 – 23 February 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 8:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement7,754,45212.2094,627,894
19 February 2024241,00012.513,015,802
20 February 2024151,00312.661,911,592
21 February 2024230,00012.762,935,927
22 February 2024230,00012.902,966,586
23 February 2024280,00013.003,639,356
Total, week number 81,132,00312.7814,469,263
Accumulated under the program8,886,45512.28109,097,158

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 7,765,205 own shares corresponding to 0.50 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Press:        

Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

AS 13 2024 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback week #8 2024