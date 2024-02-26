Global Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss, Coopervision, Essilorluxottica, Hoya, Menicon, Nidek, Nikon & Topcon

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market was valued at USD 32.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 44 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 6.30%.

This report aims to comprehensively study the global market size of ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment. Current and historical market revenues can be estimated based on the technology, by product, end user, disease, and region.

The Report Includes

42 data tables and 22 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

An estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the market, with a corresponding market share analysis based on product, end user, disorder type and region

Discussion of market opportunities for ophthalmic diagnostics, clinical applications, structure of the industry, regulatory scenario and the medical device technology

In-depth information pertaining to the major market dynamics, challenges and deterrents, upcoming technologies, future prospects and the clinical trial landscape

Discussion of the importance of ESG, including consumer attitudes, the impact of ESG on company performance, and ESG practices followed by leading companies

Review of the key patent grants and patent applications filed on ophthalmic devices and surgical equipment

Overview of the major vendors, along with an analysis of the company market shares, segmental revenues, recent M&A activity and other corporate developments, and the outlook for venture funding

Profiles of the leading market players Alcon Bausch + Lomb Carl Zeiss Ag Coopervision Inc. Essilorluxottica Hoya Corp. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Menicon Nidek Co. Ltd. Nikon Corp. Rodenstock Topcon Corp.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $32.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Ophthalmic Devices

Ophthalmic Surgical Equipment

Vision Care

Ophthalmic Microscope

Eye Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Contact Lenses

Ophthalmic Surgical Equipment

Ophthalmic Diagnostics Equipment

Ophthalmic Conditions

The Global Regulatory Structure for Ophthalmic Devices and Surgical Equipment

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Singapore Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product

Market Overview and Discussion

Vision Care

Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Microscope

Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Disorder

Market Overview and Discussion

Cataracts

Diabetic Retinopathy (Retinal Disorders)

Glaucoma

Refractor Disorders

Other Disorders

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Market Overview and Discussion

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Academic Research Laboratories

Chapter 9 ESG Development

Ophthalmology's Footprint

Adverse Effect of Climate Change

Case Study: Alcon

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Increased Use of Robotic Surgical Assistants

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 13 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Industry Scenario

Company Shares

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb

Carl Zeiss Ag

Coopervision Inc.

Essilorluxottica

Hoya Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Menicon

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Nikon Corp.

Rodenstock Gmbh

Topcon Corp.



