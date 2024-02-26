OTC Markets Group Welcomes Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (“GMG”) (TSX-V: GMG; OTCQX: GMGMF), a clean-technology company focused on graphene production and development, and the manufacture and sale of graphene-based energy savings and storage products, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GMGMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

GMG’s Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: “As part of our capital markets access plans, we are delighted to broaden the Company’s exposure in the U.S. market through this upgrade. It is an important step towards our corporate development in North America.”

GMG’s Chairman and Non Executive Director, Jack Perkowski, commented: “Increasing GMG’s presence in the U.S. is of strategic importance for funding our development and growth. Enabling our U.S. investors with increased involvement will expand the Company’s future capital opportunities.”

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, ‘tuneable’ and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company’s present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (“HVAC-R”) coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries (“G+AI Batteries”).

GMG’s 4 critical business objectives are:



Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes

Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products

Develop Next-Generation Battery

Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

For further information please contact:

Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223

Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, leo@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.



Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

